Anantnag braces for Covid-19 spurt as pregnant woman tests positive after death

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:34 IST

The death of a pregnant woman in south Kashmir whose Covid-19 test turned out positive has triggered fears that another hotspot of the disease may emerge in Anantnag district.

There have been allegations that the Anantnag Maternity and Childcare Hospital, where the 32-year old woman pregnant with twins died on Saturday, did not follow the proper protocol as they handed over the body to her family before the test result came as a result of which a large number of people attended her funeral at Larnoo Anantnag. The test result came late Sunday, hours after she was buried.

The woman’s family had alleged that doctors at the hospital were negligent as they delayed her treatment on Saturday because she had come from a red zone which prompted the authorities to order a probe. Authorities now say that they will also look at whether the hospital followed the standard operating procedure (SOP) when releasing the body.

“A probe is underway as the attendants of the woman have accused doctors of negligence. Regarding the SOP, the doctors had properly wrapped the body and advised the attendants of social distancing, however the release of body before the test result is a lapse which people have to answer,” said principal Government medical College, Anantnag, Shaukat Jeelani.

Additional Deputy Magistrate Anantnag Syed Yasir said in a tweet on Sunday: “The unfortunate death of a pregnant woman yesterday at MCH Ang can’t be attributed to COVID, though samples taken post her death have reported positive. The alleged negligence on part of maternity hospital is being enquired into!”.

The authorities have now quarantined three doctors and two paramedical staff who came in direct contact with the woman and also started quarantining the people who participated in her funeral.

Kashmir reported its first case on March 18 and it was not until April 15 that the Anantnag district reported its first Covid-19 positive case. The numbers have now dramatically increased to 48.

The maternity hospital said that the woman’s twins were a case of Intra Uterine Death (IUD) and the probe will make clear the sequence of events.

“The probes will make clear everything about her death as well as the protocols. On our part we followed the Covid protocols, wrapped her properly and gave instructions to her near and dear ones not to wash her and maintain social distance while performing her last rites. What they did was beyond our control,” said medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Mir Ji Andrabi.

The administration has also come under the scanner with people questioning how the pregnant woman reached the maternity hospital from a red zone and how a large number of people were allowed to gather for her funeral.

“Not only the health department but also district admi should be questioned… when the village of the diseased lady has been already declared as redzone…How these people came out of their houses and participate in the funeral???,” asked a netizen.

Repeated calls and messages to Lt Governor’s advisor Baseer Khan, government spokesman Rohit Kansal, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Basher Ahmad Dar were not answered.

Kansal, who usually tweets about new cases and deaths from Covid-19, was silent on Twitter about the woman’s death. Jammu and Kashmir currently has recorded 523 positive cases so far.