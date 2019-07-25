Andhra CM Jagan Reddy to go on tour of Israel and US

YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will be going on a foreign tour in two spells in August, his first overseas visit after assuming power in the state.

An official in the chief minister’s office said Jagan Reddy, along with his family members, will be leaving for Israel on August 1 on a four-day tour. He will visit Bethlehem, the birth place of Jesus Christ. “It is purely a personal visit. He will be returning to Vijayawada on August 5,” the official said.

Jagan Reddy’s father and former Andhra CM Y S Rajasekhar Reddy also used to visit Israel along with his family every year to celebrate his birthday on July 8.

The YSRCP president continued this tradition, but for the last three years, he could not make it due to the padayatra (foot march) and elections. “Now that his dream of becoming the chief minister has come true, he has chosen to pay a thanksgiving visit to Bethlehem,” the official said.

The Andhra chief minister will then be leaving on a week-long tour to the United States on August 16, after participating in the Independence Day celebrations at Visakhapatnam.

“This is also a private visit. He will be going to the US along with his wife Bharati Reddy and younger daughter Harsha Reddy for her admission in an undergraduate cours. He will return to Vijayawada late on August 22,” the official said.

Jagan Reddy is likely to address Telugu diaspora in Dallas as part of his trip on August 17.

According to Sridhar Reddy Korsapati, a representative of North America Telugu Association (NATA), Jagan Reddy will address a public meeting of Telugu NRIs at Dallas Convention Center. “We are expecting huge turnout of Telugu NRIs, cutting across party lines,” Korsapati said.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 17:44 IST