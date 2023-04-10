Pak intruder killed, 2 held as army foils LoC infiltration bid

One intruder was killed and two others were apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir as the army foiled an infiltration bid by the armed insurgents during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. One intruder was killed and two others were apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (ANI)

Confirming the incident, Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said, “On Saturday, around 2215 hours (10:15 pm), alert troops deployed along the Line of Control in Poonch sector observed a suspicious movement of a group (three individuals) near the area.”

“Around midnight, the group crossed the LoC and started infiltrating into the Indian side. The troops continuously observed the movement of the infiltrating group. At approx 0200 hours (2 am) as the group approached the fence, the alert troops challenged the infiltrators. The intruders started to run away but they were engaged by fire, in which one intruder was shot dead, while the other two managed to run into the jungle,” said Colonel Anand. The area was immediately cordoned to prevent their escape across the LoC, he said, adding, a search operation was carried soon after.

“Search operation was launched on Sunday and body of one intruder was recovered from the encounter site. As the search progressed in the jungle, one intruder was apprehended in a wounded condition. Subsequently, the third intruder was also apprehended,” he added.

The security forces have also recovered three bags with fourteen packets of narcotics weighing nearly 17kg, notes of Pakistan currency, some documents, and eatables. “During preliminary questioning, the two intruders claimed that they (all three) are residents of Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) and are residents of Maidan Mohalla in Chanjal village ,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier on April 3, police had seized a cache of arms and ammunition, suspected to have been dropped by a Pakistani drone, in Vijaypur villages along the border district of Samba in Jammu.The consignment was dropped close to under-construction All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Vijaypur.

Three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48 bullets and four Chinese hand grenades were recovered from the packet, said police.

During the intervening night of March 31 and April 1, Border Security Force (BSF) had also shot down a Pakistani drone along the international border in Ramgarh sector of Samba.