2 Army officers killed in accidental grenade blast along Line of Control in J&K

The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the Mendhar Sector. The army captain and the JCO were taken to Udhampur for treatment where they succumbed to their injuries.
A file photo of Indian Army soldiers patrolling near the Line of Control in J&amp;K.&nbsp;(PTI)
A file photo of Indian Army soldiers patrolling near the Line of Control in J&K. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 10:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Written by Aryan Prakash

An army captain and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed in an accidental grenade blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch along the Line of Control.

The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the Mendhar Sector. The army captain and the JCO were taken to Udhampur for treatment where they succumbed to their injuries.

The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers who were immediately evacuated by helicopter to Udhampur. During the treatment one officer & one JCO succumbed to their injuries.

“GOC @Whiteknight_IA and all Ranks salute brave hearts Capt Anand and Nb Sub Bhagwan Singh who made the supreme sacrifice while performing their duties on the LOC in Mendhar Sector. We offer deepest condolences to their family members,” the Indian Army tweeted.

This comes days after two Army jawans were injured in accidental blast During rocket launcher practice in Bhera Area Of Loc Jhulas Of Poonch District. The Mendhar sector has been remained a perfect route for terrorists to infiltrate into India.

On July 8, a sepoy of the Mahar Regiment died after he was injured in accidental firing during a training exercise in Poonch. The sepoy named Rishkesh Choubey was a resident of UP. He along with his colleague was injured at the firing range. Both the soldiers were taken to the hospital where Choubey succumbed to his injuries.

On July 13, the Army had foiled infiltration attempts by terrorists in Poonch.

    HT News Desk

jammu and kashmir poonch line of control
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
