Army jawan killed, two others injured in IED blast along LoC in Akhnoor

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 21:18 IST

One soldier was killed while two others were injured in a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Pallanwalla area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor on Sunday, defence spokesperson said.

As per sources, the blast took place when an Army team was patrolling the Pallanwalla area of Jammu district.

Three army personnel suffered injuries in the blast and they were rushed to Army’s Northern Command hospital in Udhampur. However, one of the personnel succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The slain soldier has been identified as havildar Santosh Kumar, resident of village Pura Bhadauria in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Pakistan army violated ceasefire along the line of control(LoC) in Shahpur sector of Poonch district targeting the forward post and civilian areas, drawing retaliation from the Indian side.

“The Pak army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by intense firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur sectors of Poonch district around 10.50 am. The army posts retaliated strongly and effectively to shelling and firing from Pakistan army”, said PRO defence, Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand.

The exchange of fire between both the armies lasted for over an hour.

No one was injured in the firing which has created panic among the people living in forward areas.