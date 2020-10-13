e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Army personnel found dead at his residence in Kolkata

Army personnel found dead at his residence in Kolkata

An Army personnel, who was on leave, was found dead at his residence in the southern part of the city early on Tuesday, a police officer said.

india Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 12:46 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Press Trust of India, Kolkata
Subhas Das (40) was found unconscious his room at 12.10 am.
Subhas Das (40) was found unconscious his room at 12.10 am.
         

An Army personnel, who was on leave, was found dead at his residence in the southern part of the city early on Tuesday, a police officer said.

Subhas Das (40) was found unconscious in his room at 12.10 am. He was taken to National Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Das, a soldier of the Army’s Rajput Regiment, was posted at Tamluk NCC unit, he said.

No complaint has been lodged in the case, and a preliminary probe suggested that Das had arguments with his wife on Monday night over his drinking habit.

The body has been sent for post mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the officer added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

tags
top news
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Pushback to Xi Jinping to reflect in US approach to ‘One China’ policy
Man climbed 2 floors to throw acid on 3 Dalit sisters in UP’s Gonda: Cops
Man climbed 2 floors to throw acid on 3 Dalit sisters in UP’s Gonda: Cops
Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine expected in early 2021, distribution plan in works: Harsh Vardhan
Europe recording more daily Covid-19 cases than India, shows data
Europe recording more daily Covid-19 cases than India, shows data
UK moves closer to infect healthy people with Covid-19 to aid vaccine efforts
UK moves closer to infect healthy people with Covid-19 to aid vaccine efforts
Amid fluid opposition tie-ups in UP, SP-RLD may forge long-term alliance
Amid fluid opposition tie-ups in UP, SP-RLD may forge long-term alliance
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
‘Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation’: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief
‘Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation’: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In