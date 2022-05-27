Home / India News / Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case. Who were chargesheeted?| Full list
Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case. Who were chargesheeted?| Full list

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, had spent more than 20 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after he was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year. 
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) exonerated Aryan Khan and five others as it filed a charge sheet against 14 persons in the case related to the raid on the yacht Cordelia in Mumbai on October 2.(HT_PRINT)
Published on May 27, 2022 02:39 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was on Monday given clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the October 2 Cordellia drugs bust case. Besides Aryan, a total of 19 accused were arrested by the anti-drug agency last year. The 24-year-old had spent 22 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. The Special Investigation Team said that except for Aryan Khan and another person on the cruise named Mohak, all other accused were found in possession of narcotics substances. 

Here is the full list of those included and excluded in the Narcotics Control Bureau's chargesheet. 

Not chargesheeted

1. Aryan khan

2. Avin Shahu

3. Gopal Ji Anand

4. Samir Saighan

5. Bhaskar Aroda

6. Manav Singhal

Chargesheeted

1. Arbaaz Merchant
    Age: 26

2. Munmun Dhamecha
   Age: 28

3. Vikrant Chhokar
     Age: 33

4. Mohak Jaiswal
     Age : 28

5. Ishmeet Singh Chadha
    Age : 33

6. Gomit Chopra
    Age : 28

7. Nupur Satija
    Age : 29

8. Abdul Kadar Shaikh
    Age : 30

9. Shreyas Nair
    Age : 23

10. Manish Rajgariya
      Age : 30

11. Aachit Kumar
      Age : 22

12. Chinedu Igwe (bail plea pending)
      Age : 27

13. Shivraj Harijan
      Age : 33

14. Okoro Uzeoma
      Age : 40

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan getting clean chit is ‘perfect birthday gift’ for AbRam, say SRK fans

In March this year, Hindustan Times had reported that contrary to the NCB's charges, the investigations by the SIT found that Aryan Khan was never in possession of the drugs. The WhatsApp chats did not suggest that the 24-year-old was a part of any international drugs syndicate. 

