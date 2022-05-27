Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case. Who were chargesheeted?| Full list
Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was on Monday given clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the October 2 Cordellia drugs bust case. Besides Aryan, a total of 19 accused were arrested by the anti-drug agency last year. The 24-year-old had spent 22 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. The Special Investigation Team said that except for Aryan Khan and another person on the cruise named Mohak, all other accused were found in possession of narcotics substances.
Here is the full list of those included and excluded in the Narcotics Control Bureau's chargesheet.
Not chargesheeted
1. Aryan khan
2. Avin Shahu
3. Gopal Ji Anand
4. Samir Saighan
5. Bhaskar Aroda
6. Manav Singhal
Chargesheeted
1. Arbaaz Merchant
Age: 26
2. Munmun Dhamecha
Age: 28
3. Vikrant Chhokar
Age: 33
4. Mohak Jaiswal
Age : 28
5. Ishmeet Singh Chadha
Age : 33
6. Gomit Chopra
Age : 28
7. Nupur Satija
Age : 29
8. Abdul Kadar Shaikh
Age : 30
9. Shreyas Nair
Age : 23
10. Manish Rajgariya
Age : 30
11. Aachit Kumar
Age : 22
12. Chinedu Igwe (bail plea pending)
Age : 27
13. Shivraj Harijan
Age : 33
14. Okoro Uzeoma
Age : 40
In March this year, Hindustan Times had reported that contrary to the NCB's charges, the investigations by the SIT found that Aryan Khan was never in possession of the drugs. The WhatsApp chats did not suggest that the 24-year-old was a part of any international drugs syndicate.
