Aryan Khan gets clean chit in drugs case. Who were chargesheeted?| Full list

Aryan Khan, the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was on Monday given clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the October 2 Cordellia drugs bust case. Besides Aryan, a total of 19 accused were arrested by the anti-drug agency last year. The 24-year-old had spent 22 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail. The Special Investigation Team said that except for Aryan Khan and another person on the cruise named Mohak, all other accused were found in possession of narcotics substances.



Here is the full list of those included and excluded in the Narcotics Control Bureau's chargesheet.

Not chargesheeted

1. Aryan khan

2. Avin Shahu

3. Gopal Ji Anand

4. Samir Saighan

5. Bhaskar Aroda

6. Manav Singhal



Chargesheeted



1. Arbaaz Merchant

Age: 26



2. Munmun Dhamecha

Age: 28



3. Vikrant Chhokar

Age: 33

4. Mohak Jaiswal

Age : 28

5. Ishmeet Singh Chadha

Age : 33

6. Gomit Chopra

Age : 28

7. Nupur Satija

Age : 29

8. Abdul Kadar Shaikh

Age : 30

9. Shreyas Nair

Age : 23

10. Manish Rajgariya

Age : 30

11. Aachit Kumar

Age : 22

12. Chinedu Igwe (bail plea pending)

Age : 27

13. Shivraj Harijan

Age : 33

14. Okoro Uzeoma

Age : 40



ALSO READ: Aryan Khan getting clean chit is ‘perfect birthday gift’ for AbRam, say SRK fans



In March this year, Hindustan Times had reported that contrary to the NCB's charges, the investigations by the SIT found that Aryan Khan was never in possession of the drugs. The WhatsApp chats did not suggest that the 24-year-old was a part of any international drugs syndicate.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON