From October 2 to May 27: How Aryan Khan drugs case unfolded

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been given a clean chit in the drugs case in connection with which he was arrested in October 2021 and spent over 20 days in jail. A special investigation team was set up to investigate the case which said except for Aryan and another person on the cruise, Mohak, all the accused were found in possession of Narcotics. Also Read: No evidence Aryan was part of conspiracy, finds NCB’s SIT

Here's a timeline of the case:

October 2, 2021: Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB after it raided a cruise party.

October 3: Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha were arrested by the NCB. A total of 20 people were arrested in connection with the case.

October 3 to October 28: Aryan Khan's counsel had argued in the court that Aryan Khan was not in possession of drugs but the NCB counsel contested that WhatsApp chats between Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant revealed that the drugs that Arbaaz Merchant was carrying were for the consumption of both of them.

October 28: After days of hearing and several twists and turns in the case, the Bombay high court granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on certain conditions.

November 2021: Until November, the case was being investigated by the NCB, Mumbai zone. Sameer Wannkhede was the zonal head. In November, the case was taken over by a special investigation team supervised by Sanjay Kumar Singh, deputy director-general of the NCB headquarters in Delhi.

December 2021: The term of Sameer Wankhede who came at loggerheads with Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik owing to his 'targeted' drugs drive against Bollywood ended.

Aryan Khan was also given relief from his weekly presence before the NCB Mumbai office as the case was with SIT Delhi.

March 2022: The SIT sought some more time to file the chargesheet in the case and the NDPS court granted 60 days.

April 2022: A key witness of the case, Prabhakar Sail, died of a heart attack. It was he who had claimed that there was a monetary deal inside NCB to arrest Shah Rukh Khan's son. Sail had claimed to be the bodyguard of NCB witness KP Gosavi and alleged that Gosavi discussed a ₹25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested.

May 2022: The chargesheet was filed by the NCB in which Aryan Khan was given a clean chit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON