As Aryan Khan gets clean chit, here are 4 controversies linked to Sameer Wankhede

From faking caste and religion for a government job to faking age to get a bar licence, IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has a string of controversies following him. 
Sameer Wankhede got the licence for a bar when he was only 17 years, though officially his age was shown to be 21. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 28, 2022 11:15 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Sameer Wankhede, former director of the Mumbai zone of the Narcotics Control Bureau is under fire as the special investigation team of the central agency has given a clean chit to Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case for which he spent over 20 days in jail. The government has ordered action against Sameer Wankhede who got Aryan Khan arrested though Aryan had no drugs on him for his 'shoddy probe'. The NCB, as it didn't include Aryan Khan's name in the chargesheet, said no medical test and videography were done during the investigation by Wankhede. Also Read: Aryan Khan gets clean chit: Ex-NCB officer who arrested him says ‘no comment’

Wankhede, the IRS officer, whose term at the NCB ended on December 31, 2021, had several run-ins with controversies during the probe as Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik made several explosive claims about Wankhede's private and professional life.

Forged SC certificate: Nawab Malik alleged Sameer Wankhede had submitted a forged caste certificate and got the post reserved for a scheduled caste.

Faked religion: It was alleged that Wankhede not only faked the caste certificate but also faked his religion. Making the photo of Sameer Wankhede's first wedding with Shabana Quraishi public, the Maharashtra minister claimed Sameer Wankhede is a Muslim. His father's actual name is Dnyandev Dawood Wankhede, it was claimed.

Owner of a bar: This allegation was again brought by Nawab Malik that Wankhede is the owner of a bar in Navi Mumbai and he received the licence for the bar when he was only 17 years old.

Fake raids for extortion: Sameer Wankhede was accused of making fake raids by arranging fake witnesses to extort money. A similar allegation surfaced in the Aryan Khan case too.

Where is Sameer Wankhede now?

Sameer Wankhede did not seek an extension of his term at the NCB and went back to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence where he was originally posted. After the NCB gave a clean chit to Aryan Khan, Wankhede said he won't comment on the issue as he is not part of NCB anymore.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

aryan khan narcotics control bureau
