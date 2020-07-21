Assam human rights commission issues notice to govt on Covid-19 scenario in jails

india

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 15:18 IST

Guwahati: The Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) has issued a notice to the state government directing it to submit a report by August 5 on the condition of inmates lodged at jails and correctional homes in light of the spiralling coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases.

The notice was issued on Monday following a complaint filed by Debrabrata Saikia, a Congress lawmaker, and the leader of the opposition in the Assam assembly, on July 14.

Justice T. Vaiphei, chairperson, AHRC, and other members of the commission, Naba Kamal Bora and Deba Kumar Saikia, have issued the notice.

Saikia had complained to AHRC about negligence in providing proper healthcare facilities and diet to inmates of the Central Jail in Guwahati and other prisons and correctional homes across the state and also cited the non-compliance of the Covid-19 protocol by the jail authorities.

Earlier on July 9, Saikia had written to Kumar Sanjay Krishna and Dasharath Das, state chief secretary and inspector-general (I-G) (prisons), Assam, respectively, seeking an inquiry into the matter and also sought the release of undertrial prisoners, while citing the Supreme Court’s March 23 order that had directed state governments to free prisoners on bail or parole in a bid to decongest jails and correctional homes across the country because of the viral outbreak.

Saikia urged the commission to direct the state government to constitute a committee to ascertain Covid-19-related facilities provided in the major hospitals of Assam since the viral disease was first reported over four months ago.

He also wanted directions on whether the Covid-19 protocol was followed at Guwahati’s Central Jail and whether proper medical care was provided to the inmates.

“Issue notice to the chief secretary and I-G (prisons) to submit a report to this commission on or before August 5 as to what actions have been taken by them in connection with the complaint,” the commission said in its order.

Assam has recorded 25,092 Covid-19 positive cases till Monday, including 17,095 patients have recovered from their viral infection and 58 deaths.

According to officials, 435 inmates of Guwahati’s Central jail, which has around 1,000 inmates, have tested Covid-19 positive to date.

Peasant leader Akhil Gogoi is among the prominent inmates of the jail, who has contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Guwahati.

Most of the inmates of the jail have recovered and 154 is yet to recover from their viral infection.

On Monday, five people in Kokrajhar Jail in lower Assam, including four police personnel and an inmate, tested Covid-19 positive.