At CWC meeting, Congress leaders ask Sonia Gandhi to continue as party chief, criticise letter

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 12:33 IST

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, saw some angry outbursts from party leaders who criticised a letter written by some of their colleagues to Sonia Gandhi asking for overhaul of the party.

Those who want Gandhi to continue as party president said that the timing of the letter was not correct.

Among these leaders is Rahul Gandhi, who according to people aware of the developments, said that the letter was written at a time when the Congress president was ill and the party was fighting to contain the crises in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Another senior leader AK Antony said weakening the high command is weakening the party, according to one of the leaders present at the CWC. He also slammed the Congress leaders who wote the letter, the leader said on condition of anonymity.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who has stood behind the Gandhi family and want Sonia Gandhi to continue as president, said that he is hurt by the letter. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also urged Gandhi to continue as party chief.

Sonia Gandhi, meanwhile, asked CWC members to begin deliberations towards the process of transition to relieve her from the duty of party chief, according to people aware of the developments.

In the virtual meeting, Gandhi asked the CWC members to proceed with the process of electing a new president.

She was appointed as an interim president on August 10 last year after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress chief, taking the responsibility for party’s disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Various leaders including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Karnataka unit chief DK Shivakumar have requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as party president.

There is a section in the party who is demanding Rahul Gandhi’s return as Congress chief.