e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 12, 2020
Home / India News / At midnight on Priyanka’s b’day, Youth Cong distributes blankets outside AIIMS

At midnight on Priyanka’s b’day, Youth Cong distributes blankets outside AIIMS

Speaking to ANI, youth wing leader said, “Our leader always works for the poor and underprivileged and hence today we have come outside AIIMS where people from all parts of the country come. We are distributing blankets to save them from cold.”

india Updated: Jan 12, 2020 04:19 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Youth Congress workers distributed blankets among needy and underprivileged, outside All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi on Saturday midnight.
Youth Congress workers distributed blankets among needy and underprivileged, outside All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi on Saturday midnight. (ANI Photo )
         

Youth Congress workers distributed blankets among needy and underprivileged, outside All India Institute of Medical Science, Delhi on Saturday midnight to observe party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s birthday.

The workers, lead by Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV reached out to people sitting on the pavement outside the hospital and gave them blankets.

Speaking to ANI, youth wing leader said, “Our leader always works for the poor and underprivileged and hence today we have come outside AIIMS where people from all parts of the country come. We are distributing blankets to save them from cold.”

Congress’ UP general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be celebrating her birthday on Sunday, January, 12.

tags
top news
‘World is watching’: Trump warns Iran against ‘massacre of peaceful protesters’
‘World is watching’: Trump warns Iran against ‘massacre of peaceful protesters’
Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam
Two terrorists, one policeman detained in Kashmir’s Kulgam
New body may settle claims if a bank fails
New body may settle claims if a bank fails
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
Will take control of PoK if govt asks: Army chief General Manoj Naravane
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
‘Country is in turmoil but...’- Gavaskar opens up on students’ protests
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news