At virtual summit with Sweden, PM Modi says ‘climate change a priority’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual interaction with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven on Friday where the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and called for further cooperation on climate change.

Modi put spotlight on the nation’s achievements in the power sector in the recent years, and said, “India's renewable power capability has increased by 162% in the last five years.” He added that India was among the only countries in G20 which has stood by its commitment.

Sharing an example, the Prime Minister said, “By promoting the use of LED lights, we are saving 38 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions. Modi told the summit that India has set a target of installing 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

The Prime Minister also hailed India’s role in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic. “We have also provided 'Made in India' vaccines to about 50 countries so far,” he said in his address at the summit, adding that India is committed to supplying the shots to more countries in the coming days.

Modi also expressed grief over the attack in the Swedish city of Vetlanda on Wednesday, which the police suspected to be a terrorist crime. “Those injured in the attack will be fully recovered soon, this is our wish,” he told Lofven.

The Prime Minister held that shared values like democracy, human rights, rule of law, equality, freedom, justice strengthen India and Sweden’s relations and mutual cooperation.

This was the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015. Modi had visited Stockholm in April 2018 for the first India Nordic Summit while Löfven came to India in February 2016 for the special Make in India week.

The two leaders had earlier met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2015 and in April, 2020, they had a telephonic conversation to discuss the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.