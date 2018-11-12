Atonement ritual held at Padmanabha Swamy shrine over suspicion about entry of non-Hindus: Report

An atonement ritual has been performed at the famous Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in Kerala following suspicion that some non-Hindus entered it in violation of traditional customs.

The ritual was held Sunday night based on the temple tantri’s (head priest) order, temple sources said.

However, the sources rejected reports that ‘seeveli’, a traditional ritual performed at nights before the sanctum sanctorum closes, was cancelled by the priests for two days for the completion of the atonement ceremony.

“The atonement ritual was heldas per the directions of tantri. It is true that the seeveli ritual was a bit delayed yesterday due to that,” a temple staff, who did not want to be quoted, told PTI.

According to the sources, a group of devotees had arrived at the temple on November 9 and some women among them reportedly covered their heads with veils.

The women had entered the shrine after changing into traditional Hindu attire from a cloakroom nearby.

Some other devotees had taken photographs of the women with veils standing outside the shrine and sent them to the priests raising questions about their religious background, following which it was decided to perform the atonement ritual, they said.

According to custom, only believers of Hinduism were permitted entry into the temple, a major pilgrimage centre and a tourist attraction in the southern part of the country.

Non-Hindus can enter the shrine and offer prayers only after submitting a declaration that they believe in Hinduism, the sources said.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 22:41 IST