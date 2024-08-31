Audi driver, a journalist, lifts and slams Mumbai Ola driver to ground; hospitalised | Video goes viral

A Ghatkopar couple has been booked for assaulting an Ola cab driver following an argument over a minor collision involving their Audi car, the Mumbai Police said on Friday. Mumbai: Man assaults Ola driver over minor collision with his Audi car.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, shows the man throwing the 24-year-old cab driver, Qayamuddin Ansari, to the ground. The driver got head injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Audi driver assaults Ola cab driver in Mumbai: Check video

Rishabh Chakraborty attacks Ola driver

On August 18, around around 11:20pm, Qayamuddin Ansari was driving a passenger towards Ulwe in Navi Mumbai. According to his complaint, the trouble began when an Audi hit his car from behind near Asalpha Metro station. When Ansari got out to inspect the damage, the couple in the Audi, identified as Rishabh Chakraborty (35), who is a journalist, and his wife Antara Ghosh (27), allegedly started abusing him. Ghosh also reportedly removed the Ola cab device from Ansari's vehicle and started driving away.

Ansari followed the Audi, and his car collided with the luxury vehicle at the entrance of a building opposite a mall in Ghatkopar. At this point, in the video, Chakraborty can be seen slapping Ansari, lifting him, and slamming him to the ground, head first.

Ansari was taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and later shifted to JJ Hospital due to injuries sustained in head. The assault was captured on a CCTV camera at the building's entrance.

Case registered against the couple

Based on Ansari's complaint, the police have registered a case against Chakravarti and Ghosh. They have been issued a notice to appear in court, and the police are investigating claims from both sides.