Ayodhya case Live Updates| No mediation, it’s deity property: Hindu Mahasabha to SC
The Supreme Court is hearing 14 appeals against a 2010 Allahabad high court judgment that trifurcated the disputed compound between the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhada and representatives of Ram Lalla.
-
11:28am IST
There can be a panel of mediators: Justice Bobde
-
11:23am IST
‘Case about hearts and minds and healing’: Justice Bobde
-
11: 22am IST
‘Concerned only about resolving the dispute’
-
11:20am IST
Justice Bobde snubs Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
-
11:17am IST
Hindus not ready for mediation: Hindu Mahasabha
-
11:12am IST
SC begins hearing Ayodhya title dispute case
-
11:05am IST
SC to hear petition seeking review of its order on Rafale deal
-
10:55am IST
Five judge bench of SC to hear Ayodhya case
-
10:25am IST
14 cases pending before SC since 2010 in Ayodhya dispute
-
10:12am IST
SC to decide on appointing a mediator in Ayodhya case today
-
10:00am IST
Difference of opinion over mediation process in Ayodhya case
The Supreme Court is hearing the decades-old Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute case on Wednesday, days after it suggested mediation as a way to resolve the politically sensitive issue.
The apex court will also begin hearing a petition seeking a review of its December 14, 2018, judgment in the Rafale jet purchase matter in the open court. At the same time, it will also take up the government’s application seeking certain corrections in the December 14 order.
Follow live updates here:
There can be a panel of mediators: Justice Bobde
Justice SA Bobde says, “There need not be one mediator but a panel of mediators.”: ANI
‘Case about hearts and minds and healing’: Justice Bobde
Justice SA Bobde told the Hindu Mahasabha lawyer : “We are conscious of the politics of this country it’s going to have an impact on . It’s about minds, hearts and healing if possible and we do not really understand how it is being rejected even before it is attempted.”
‘Concerned only about resolving the dispute’
“We have no control over what happened in the past, who invaded, who was the king, temple or mosque. We know about the present dispute. We are concerned only about resolving the dispute”: Justice Bobde
Justice Bobde snubs Hindu Mahasabha lawyer
Justice SA Bobde snubs the lawyer for Hindu Mahasabha, says, “Are you not pre -judging the whole thing.. are you not saying it’s a failure even before it’s attempted. We think that is not fair .. when the court is ordering a mediation we are not yet assuming somebody will give up something .. we think it’s not primarily a dispute over the 1500 yards of land. This is about sentiment or faith.. do not think we are not conscious of it or do you think you have more faith than us.”
Hindus not ready for mediation: Hindu Mahasabha
Hindu Mahasabha’s argument: Hindus are not ready for any mediation.. it’s a deity property and nobody has the right to mediate . For us it’s a sentimental issue.. do not refer the matter to mediation.. we are waiting for outcome of result since 1950.
SC begins hearing Ayodhya title dispute case
SC bench begins hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case. A five judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is hearing the case.
SC to hear petition seeking review of its order on Rafale deal
The Supreme Court is also hearing today a petition seeking a review of its December 14, 2018, judgment in the Rafale jet purchase matter in the open court. At the same time, it will also take up the government’s application seeking certain corrections in the December 14 order.
Five judge bench of SC to hear Ayodhya case
A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, and comprising justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, will hear the Ayodhya title dispute case.
14 cases pending before SC since 2010 in Ayodhya dispute
There are fourteen appeals pending before the top court against the 2010 Allahabad high court judgment trifurcating the disputed site at Ayodhya for Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara, and the original Muslim litigant.
SC to decide on appointing a mediator in Ayodhya case today
The SC had fixed March 6 as the date for passing its order on whether to appoint a mediator and gave eight weeks’ time for verification of the translation of the documents, translations and records in the case.
Difference of opinion over mediation process in Ayodhya case
The Nirmohi Akhada and many of the Muslim litigants agreed to the mediation process. However, the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (RJN) and a Muslim litigant Iqbal Ansari opposed the proposal, saying such efforts have failed in the past.