Ayodhya case Live Updates| No mediation, it’s deity property: Hindu Mahasabha to SC

The Supreme Court is hearing the decades-old Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute case on Wednesday, days after it suggested mediation as a way to resolve the politically sensitive issue.

The apex court will also begin hearing a petition seeking a review of its December 14, 2018, judgment in the Rafale jet purchase matter in the open court. At the same time, it will also take up the government’s application seeking certain corrections in the December 14 order.

11:28am IST There can be a panel of mediators: Justice Bobde Justice SA Bobde says, “There need not be one mediator but a panel of mediators.”: ANI





11:23am IST ‘Case about hearts and minds and healing’: Justice Bobde Justice SA Bobde told the Hindu Mahasabha lawyer : “We are conscious of the politics of this country it’s going to have an impact on . It’s about minds, hearts and healing if possible and we do not really understand how it is being rejected even before it is attempted.”





11: 22am IST ‘Concerned only about resolving the dispute’ “We have no control over what happened in the past, who invaded, who was the king, temple or mosque. We know about the present dispute. We are concerned only about resolving the dispute”: Justice Bobde





11:20am IST Justice Bobde snubs Hindu Mahasabha lawyer Justice SA Bobde snubs the lawyer for Hindu Mahasabha, says, “Are you not pre -judging the whole thing.. are you not saying it’s a failure even before it’s attempted. We think that is not fair .. when the court is ordering a mediation we are not yet assuming somebody will give up something .. we think it’s not primarily a dispute over the 1500 yards of land. This is about sentiment or faith.. do not think we are not conscious of it or do you think you have more faith than us.”





11:17am IST Hindus not ready for mediation: Hindu Mahasabha Hindu Mahasabha’s argument: Hindus are not ready for any mediation.. it’s a deity property and nobody has the right to mediate . For us it’s a sentimental issue.. do not refer the matter to mediation.. we are waiting for outcome of result since 1950.





11:12am IST SC begins hearing Ayodhya title dispute case SC bench begins hearing in the Ayodhya title dispute case. A five judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi is hearing the case.





11:05am IST SC to hear petition seeking review of its order on Rafale deal The Supreme Court is also hearing today a petition seeking a review of its December 14, 2018, judgment in the Rafale jet purchase matter in the open court. At the same time, it will also take up the government’s application seeking certain corrections in the December 14 order.





10:55am IST Five judge bench of SC to hear Ayodhya case A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, and comprising justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, will hear the Ayodhya title dispute case.





10:25am IST 14 cases pending before SC since 2010 in Ayodhya dispute There are fourteen appeals pending before the top court against the 2010 Allahabad high court judgment trifurcating the disputed site at Ayodhya for Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara, and the original Muslim litigant.





10:12am IST SC to decide on appointing a mediator in Ayodhya case today The SC had fixed March 6 as the date for passing its order on whether to appoint a mediator and gave eight weeks’ time for verification of the translation of the documents, translations and records in the case.



