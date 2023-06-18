Babita Phogat's sharp reaction after Sakshi Malik, husband's sensational claim: 'Congress puppets'

Commonwealth Games gold medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat on Sunday hit back at Sakshi Malik and her wrestler-husband Satyawart Kadianon, a day after they made a sensational claim over the permission for the sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar for the first time in January. Babita described them “a puppet in the hands of the Congress". Commonwealth Games gold medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat

On Saturday, Rio Olympic bronze medallist Malik and Kadianon claimed that the permission to hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in January was taken by two BJP leaders — Tirath Rana and Babita. The 11-minute-long video on Twitter was posted two days after the Delhi police filed a charge sheet against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment, assault and stalking of six women wrestlers.

"Let me make it clear that our protest is not politically-motivated. We came (to Jantar Mantar) in January, and permission was taken by two BJP leaders seeking police permission," Kadian said and asked Malik to show the letter, seeking permission for the protest.

It was written by Babita and Rana, who are both associated with the BJP.

"This (protest) is not Congress supported. More than 90 per cent people (in the wrestling fraternity) knew that for the last 10-12 years, it (harassment and intimidation) has been going on. A few people wanted to raise their voices but the wrestling fraternity was not united," he said.

Kadian, who competes in a heavy-weight category, reiterated that their fight is against the WFI chief and not against the government. Malik said they were silent for years because wrestlers were not united.

In a long post, Babita responded, “Don't say such a thing that you have to hide after saying it, my friend. Yesterday, I felt very sad and laughed too when I was watching the video of my younger sister and her husband. First of all, I want to make it clear that the permission paper which the younger sister (Malik) was showing did not have my signature or my name anywhere on it. There is no proof of consent and neither is it remotely my concern."

"I have been saying from day one that have faith in the honorable Prime Minister and the judicial system of the country. The truth will definitely come out. Being a female player, I was always with all the players of the country, I am with and will always be with, but I was not in favour of this thing from the beginning of the protest. I have repeatedly told all the wrestlers that they must meet prime minister or the home minister, and they will have their solution. But instead, they asked help from Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi, Deepender Hooda and others, who themselves are guilty of rape and other cases,” she added.

Babita also criticised the wrestlers for tarnishing the country’s image when they protested during the new Parliament’s inauguration day and threatened of immersing the medals in the Ganga.

“The people of the country are now getting a clear image of your intentions. Your protest during the new Parliament inauguration day and the threat of immersing medals in the Ganga has embarrassed the country… The people of the country have understood that you have become a puppet in the hands of the Congress…Now the time has come that you should tell your real intention,” she added.

Later on Sunday, Malik tweeted, “In the video, we mocked Teerath Rana and Babita Phogat for how they were trying to manipulate wrestlers for their own selfish interests and how they sought refuge in the government's lap when they faced adversity. We may be in trouble, but our sense of humour shouldn't be so weak that we can't even laugh at a powerful person being lightly teased.”

Wrestlers' protest against WFI chief

The country's top wrestlers including Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, accused outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment and intimidation.

Leaders from different political parties, including Congress' Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik visited the protest site, extending their support to the wrestlers before they were removed from Jantar Mantar on May 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON