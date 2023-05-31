Home / India News / Will Babita Phogat sit with those who exploited her family members: Smriti Irani

ByPoulomi Ghosh
May 31, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Union minister Smriti Irani said the issue of the wrestlers is under investigation and intervening at this stage will go against the women complainants.

Union minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday asked why Babita Phogat was not supporting the protesting wrestlers who are her family members, as the month-long protest escalated with the protesters' plan to immerse their medals in Haridwar's Ganga which was foiled by farmer leader Naresh Tikait. In an exclusive interview with Times Now, Smriti Irani said, "I had a chat with Babita Phogat ji. Do you think a world-famous wrestler like Babita Phogat will sit with the people who exploited others and especially her family members? The issue is not why the wrestlers said they would immerse their medals at 6pm and didn't do it till 8pm. Those who are aware of laws know that the legal procedure is going on. If there is an intervention now, then it will go against those women."

Smriti Irani spoke on the issue of the wrestler' protest to television channels on Tuesday. (PTI)
"I want to know why the opposition leaders want to deprive these wrestlers of the fair and impartial probe. Do you think Babita Phogat will stand against her family members just like that?" Smriti Irani said.

In another interview with News18, Smriti Irani said the issue of the wrestlers' protest is absolutely political. "As an MP and a woman, all I want to say is that Congress was not aware of Amethi's Sudha Singh who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021. It would be better if the Congress family desists from making this a political issue. But this is their habit and they will do. As a woman, I am saying this again that Supreme Court has commented on this issue and so I won't make any remark," Smriti Irani said.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate condemned Smriti Irani's response and asked whether the Union minister through her remark supported the police action on the women wrestlers. "Before answering it, don't forget you are also the mother of a daughter. Could you make eye contact with your daughter after giving these ridiculous answers?" the Congress leader tweeted.

BJP MP and former wrestler Babita Phogat was seen distancing from the wrestlers' protest in the second phase that started at Jantar Mantar, while in the first phase which took place early this year, Babita acted as the mediator between the government and the protesters.

Babita protested Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's presence at the protest site and pointed out that Priyanka Gandhi's personal secretary Sandeep Singh himself was accused of insulting a Dalit women.

