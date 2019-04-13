Back to what I love the most: Robert Vadra kickstarts birthday week at NGO

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra kickstarted his birthday week celebrations at an NGO where he spent time with children, the elderly and the poor, among others.

Vadra penned a Facebook post on Saturday on his experience at the NGO. “Back to what I love to do the most...spending time with the kids! Like every year, this year too I started my Birthday week with the kids. I celebrate with the kids, n (and) elderly poor, blind, n homeless. who need to be celebrated, before I celebrate my day with my family n friends,” he wrote.

“It is astonishing how they hold my hand, tell me their little stories...It is so wonderful to see a smile on their face! Believe you me, all my fatigue went away after seeing their happy faces. God bless these souls,” the post further read.

Earlier this week, Vadra had accompanied his mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi and his brother-in-law Rahul, who filed nominations for Rae Bareli and AmethiLokSabha seats, respectively.

He had also thanked people for coming out in large numbers to welcome the Congress leaders on Friday.

“Family matters. Your family matters...Received so much respect from the people who came out in abundance to support for the change required in our country. Vote for the people who can help in the change required....for a better life for you n for the next generation,” he wrote on Facebook.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 18:27 IST