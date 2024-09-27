Badlapur sexual assault: Bombay high court grants urgent hearing of plea filed by accused's father

Badlapur sexual assault case: The Bombay high court on Friday granted an urgent hearing to the father of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur minors' sexual assault case who was shot down by the Thane Police, in an alleged “fake” encounter case, Live Law reported. Akshay Shinde was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district.

The father of the Badlapur sexual assault accused has moved an application before the Bombay high court against the chief officer of the Ambernath municipal council seeking land for his son's burial.

A bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice MM Sathaye will hear the matter at 1pm, Bar and Bench reported.

Family members of Akshay Shinde are also demanding security for his last rites. Amar Shinde, Akshay's uncle, addressed media personnel on Thursday, stating that the family has yet to determine a burial site. He emphasised the need for police protection during the last rites, citing threats to the lives of Akshay Shinde's parents and their lawyer.

Akshay Shinde's lawyer, Amit Katarnavre told news agency PTI the 24-year-old had previously expressed a desire to be buried rather than cremated.

On Wednesday, Akshay Shinde's father informed the Bombay high court that the family was ready to claim his body but was struggling to find a burial site. The public prosecutor assured the court that a deputy commissioner of police from the Thane crime branch would assist the family in making necessary arrangements.

Hearing the petition filed by Akshay's father, the Bombay high court expressed concerns regarding the police shooting, suggesting that the incident could have been avoided, and stressed the need for a fair and impartial investigation.

A division bench, comprising Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan, raised critical questions about the circumstances surrounding the shootout and the police's handling of the situation.

In his petition, Akshay's father challenged the police's assertion that Akshay had fired upon an officer while being transported for questioning, leading to his death in retaliatory fire. The petition alleged that he was killed in a “fake encounter” and called for an investigation into the incident.

Akshay Shinde was arrested ‘sexually assaulting’ 2 kindergarten girls

Akshay Shinde was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls at a Badlapur school. He was shot and killed on Monday evening while being taken to Badlapur for further investigation.

Advocate Katarnavre, meanwhile, criticised the lack of transparency regarding the charge sheet filed against Akshay, stating that no copy has been provided to the family. "One will come to know what was his role in the crime only from the charge sheet. How did the government decide he is the culprit?

