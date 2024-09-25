Badlapur sexual assault | Bombay high court's 6 tough questions: ‘Why was accused Akshay Shinde shot in head?’

Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde shot dead: The Bombay high court on Wednesday, September 25, made some sharp observations and raised critical questions to the Maharashtra Police concerning the killing of Akshay Shinde, the accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case. Akshay Shinde was accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town of Thane district.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan said the shoot-out of Akshay Shinde could have been avoided and urged for the probe into his death to be carried out in a fair and impartial manner.

The bench also said if it would be constrained to pass appropriate orders if the probe is not done properly.

Also Read | Bombay high court's strong words on Badlapur sexual assault case accused's death: 'Difficult to accept police version'

"We are not suspecting the police on their activities, but come clean on all aspects," the court said.

The Bombay high bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 3, by when the police would have to take a decision on the complaint submitted by Akshay Shinde's father, Anna Shinde, seeking an FIR against the police officers concerned.

Badlapur encounter case: Bombay high court 6 observations and questions