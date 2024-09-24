Badlapur accused encounter: Akshay Shinde's father moves HC, seeks SIT probe into son's death

The father of Badlapur sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde, who was killed in an encounter by the Thane Police on Monday, moved the Bombay high court on Tuesday.



Shinde's father has sought a special investigation team (SIT) probe into the death of his son, whom he claims was killed in a “fake encounter”.



According to the police, 23-year-old Shinde was being taken by the Thane Crime Branch from Taloja Central Jail for questioning in connection with a case registered against him by his estranged second wife. The Thane police crime branch killed Akshay Shinde, a suspect arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two 4-year-old girls in a pre-primary school in Badlapur East. (HT Photo)

Shinde was booked under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, when the vehicle carrying him reached the Mumbra Bypass, Shinde allegedly snatched the pistol of assistant police inspector Nilesh More and fired three shots at him, one of him hit the officer in his thigh.



Senior Inspector Sanjay Shinde fired a round at the accused, which struck him in the head. Akshay Shinde was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival.



ALSO READ: ‘…I had no option but to open fire’: Cop who shot Badlapur case accused



"The accused was being brought from Taloja Central Jail when he opened fire on the police with their revolver. The investigation is underway...," the Thane police PRO Shailesh Salvi was quoted by ANI as saying.



Shinde's mother and uncle alleged it was a conspiracy by police and management of the Badlapur school.



Opposition questions Badlapur accused encounter

Akshay Shinde's killing in a police encounter has triggered a political war of words between the ruling Mahayuti government and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.



Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on Monday defended the police action calling it self defence.



“Akshay Shinde's ex-wife had accused him of sexual violence and the police was taking him for a probe regarding these allegations. He snatched the gun of a police personnel opened fire. Police fired back in self-defence,” CM Shinde said.



ALSO READ: Badlapur accused death | ‘How can handcuffed man…’: Opposition questions police



The opposition continues to question the encounter, alleging a conspiracy. “This murder or encounter that has taken place was done to save the main accused (the school management). How convincing is it that a janitor snatches a gun from a policeman and fires a locked weapon? This is a basic question,” Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday.