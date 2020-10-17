e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Bandra court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut for trying to stir ‘communal divide’

Bandra court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut for trying to stir ‘communal divide’

The complainant, casting director Sahil Sayyed, alleged Ranaut and her sister were trying to create communal divide through their social media content and “creating a bad image” of Bollywood.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 16:52 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Mumbai
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at the Mohali International Airport in Punjab.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at the Mohali International Airport in Punjab.(PTI File Photo)
         

Acting on a complaint lodged by a casting director Sahil Sayyed, the Bandra metropolitan magistrate court on Friday directed the Bandra police to register a case against actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly attempting to create communal disharmony and portraying Bollywood in a negative light through their social media posts.

Metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Ghule said that studying the complaint and after hearing the advocate of the complainant, prima face the accused -- Kangana and her sister -- have committed a “cognisable offence”.

The magistrate directed Bandra police to take appropriate action under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (which mandates the police to file an FIR), as he believed thorough investigation was necessary.

Read: Kangana Ranaut reacts as court orders FIR against her

“Total allegations are based upon the comments made on electronic media- Twitter and interviews- and a thorough investigation by an expert is necessary,” the court said.

Sayyed, in his complaint to the court, had alleged that Ranaut, through her tweets and television interviews, had continuously defamed the Hindi film industry by portraying Bollywood as a “hub of nepotism”, “favouritism” and drug addicts, among other accusations.

Read:Book Kangana Ranaut: Karnataka court directs police over her ‘anti-farmer’ tweet

Sayyed further alleged that this “even created [a] bad image of Bollywood in the minds of people” and created “communal divide and rift between [the] people of two communities”. He added that Ranaut has been “maliciously bringing religion in all her tweets” and that her sister, Rangoli, had also posted objectionable content that was intended to trigger a communal rift.

Rangoli’s Twitter account has been previously suspended for controversial posts.

On Saturday, Ranaut -- who has publically sparred with the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government recently -- posted a tweet that spoke of “another FIR against” her and said the “sena” in Maharashtra seemed “to be obsessing” over her.

In September, Ranaut irked the Maharashtra government by comparing Mumbai Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as she criticised the Mumbai police for its handling of the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Later in the month, another controversy erupted after authorities in Mumbai partially demolished her residence citing illegal construction, prompting her to approach the court.

Last week, a local court in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district had also directed the police to book Ranaut over another tweet that purportedly targeted farmers protesting the recently-enacted farm laws.

tags
top news
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Sputnik V to undergo trial in India, Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI approval
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
Pak role in Kashmir violence, terror and killings since 1947 to be highlighted on Oct 22
IPL 2020 Live Score: Finch, Padikkal off to steady start in chase
IPL 2020 Live Score: Finch, Padikkal off to steady start in chase
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
Jacinda Ardern wins New Zealand election in landmark victory, secures second term
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Mumbai court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
Uddhav claimed conspiracy to move Bollywood, Saamana says it’s no cakewalk
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
MI vs KKR Review and RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In