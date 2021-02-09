Bengal BJP MLAs offered state security day after meeting Mamata Banerjee
- The meeting of the two MLAs with Mamata Banerjee on Monday had sparked speculation of their return to the TMC.
Sunil Singh and Biswajit Das, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators who met chief minister Mamata Banerjee in her chamber at the state assembly on Monday afternoon, sparking speculations of their return to the old party, made news again on Tuesday when the government offered them personal security cover.
Though no Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader or government official commented on the development, Singh and Das, who represent Noapara and Bongaon North constituencies of North 24 Parganas district respectively, said police personnel went to their residences on Tuesday morning but they refused the security cover.
Singh is the brother-in-law of Arjun Singh, the BJP’s heavyweight Lok Sabha member from Barrackpore, who left the TMC prior to the Lok Sabha polls and wrested the seat by defeating the ruling party’s then sitting MP Dinesh Trivedi.
“Two policemen from Noapara police station came to me and said they had been sent to provide security. I sent them back. Central paramilitary forces are already deployed for me. Why should I need state police personnel?” said Sunil Singh.
Dismissing the speculations, he said, “I am very much in the BJP. Has any TMC leader said on record that I am returning to their party? We met the chief minister and had talks on some ongoing projects.”
Das gave a similar reaction. “I do not need security from the state government. People are reading too much into our meeting with the chief minister,” he said.
With turncoats from TMC boosting the BJP ahead of the assembly election in April-May, Banerjee’s meeting with the legislators made news.
Singh and Das were welcomed into the BJP at the party’s headquarters in Delhi in June 2019, a month after the BJP set a record by winning 18 of Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats.
Banerjee went to the assembly to attend the budget session. Das was seen touching her feet to seek her blessings. Urban development minister Firhad Hakim and food and supplies minister Jyoti Priyo Mullick were present during the 20-minute meeting.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IEA calls for overhaul of energy mix for zero emissions by 2060
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will hold mahapanchayats across the country, says Tikait in Haryana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unease in AIADMK as Sasikala returns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal BJP MLAs offered state security day after meeting Mamata Banerjee
- The meeting of the two MLAs with Mamata Banerjee on Monday had sparked speculation of their return to the TMC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unease in AIADMK as Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu
- CM Palaniswami on Tuesday said, “some people are plotting to split the AIADMK to help the evil force of the DMK”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Treatment meted out to farmers should be extended to Chinese aggressors: Owaisi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
S Jaishankar, Antony Blinken discuss situation in Myanmar
- External affairs minister S Jaishankar and US secretary of state Antony Blinken discussed the military coup and reviewed developments across the Indo-Pacific region in the second phone conversation between them in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP now backward oriented, says MLA overlooked for ministerial post in Bihar
- Four-time BJP MLA from Barh, Gyanendra Singh Gyanu accused the party of overlooking regional and social equations while naming the ministers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi likely to be first speaker for Congress in budget debate in LS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi's reply to President's address may take place in LS tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt looking to double farmers' income by 2022, says Agriculture Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don’t send Covaxin till trials are complete, Chhattisgarh minister tells Centre
- Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singhdeo said the state government is not in position to tell the people to use Covaxin because the trials are incomplete
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC is mother of corruption, prepare to atone, JP Nadda tells Mamata Banerjee
- At his rallies in Birbhum and Jhargram, CP chief JP Nadda also accused Mamata Banerjee of appeasing Muslims.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6,76,074 Indians gave up Indian citizenship from 2015 to 2019: Home ministry
- The ministry of home affairs in the Lok Sabha gave this information in a written reply to questions put forth by Congress Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga, Karti Chidambaram
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LS likely to take up 3 bills to replace ordinances in budget session
- Bills to replace ordinances are on priority legislative agenda of the government. A bill to replace ordinance has already been introduced in Lok Sabha. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had introduced Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on February 4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox