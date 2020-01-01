e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Bizman shoots wife, daughter in car on Yamuna expressway, then himself: Cop

Preliminary probe revealed that the man was disturbed due to family issues and business matters. He was also under monetary debt, which could be the reason behind him taking the step, Meena said.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2020 16:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mathura, Uttar Pradesh
Prima facie, it appeared that the man first shot his family members and then ended his own life with the pistol.
Prima facie, it appeared that the man first shot his family members and then ended his own life with the pistol. (File photo: Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times)
         

A Delhi-based businessman allegedly shot dead his wife and minor daughter before killing himself inside a car that was found on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, police said on Wednesday.

His minor son was found critically injured inside the car and has been hospitalised, the police said.

The incident came to light when a patrolling vehicle of the police noticed the static Mathura-registered vehicle at the 105th milestone near Vrindavan cut, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena told reporters.

A purported suicide note has been recovered from the vehicle and it is under a forensic probe, the officer said.

“The car was locked from inside with the bodies inside. The window glass was broken by the police and the bodies retrieved,” he said. “The man was in the driver’s seat with a pistol in his right hand, while his wife and children in the back seat.” “The bodies were taken out when the police noticed the minor son breathing. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment. The others were dead,” the officer said.

Prima facie, it appeared that the man first shot his family members and then ended his own life with the pistol, according to the SP.

The family, who belonged to Jagnnath Puri in Mathura city, were staying in Delhi and had come here on New Year’s Eve, the officer said, adding the bodies had been sent for post-mortem and an investigation was underway.

