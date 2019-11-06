BJP-AJSU delay formal announcement of alliance fearing defection of leaders

india

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:52 IST

The BJP and the AJSU Party, under a strategic move, are delaying the formal announcement of their alliance and seat sharing pact fearing that the early announcement may invite defection of some leaders from both the camps, according to sources in the two parties.

Both the parties conceded there are high chances that some of the potential candidates from both the camps might switch side if they were denied party tickets under the seat sharing pact, people familiar with the developments said.

“One thing is certain that many probable candidates would be denied tickets this time due to so many factors. If the party makes early announcement of its candidates, there is all likelihood that some of the losers may join other parties. The party will, therefore, make the announcement at much later stage in phase wise manner so that these leaders may not get sufficient time to switch side,” said a senior BJP leader.

AJSU party spokesperson Devsharan Bhagat said it was a strategy not to make early announcement of seat sharing.

“It’s a poll strategy not to make early announcement of seat sharing pact as other parties also resorting to these tactics. This has been done to prevent possible defection of leaders.”

BJP insiders said that the party’s central election committee is likely to meet on November 7 in New Delhi to finalize the list of candidates. The announcement of the alliance and list of BJP’s candidates for the first phase will be published soon after November 7.

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20. The notification for the first phase of polling will be issued on Wednesday, with last date of filing nomination being November 13.

The BJP which leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), is flooded with ticket seekers. It is also daunted by the task of fulfilling the aspirations of its ally partners -- AJSU party led by its chief Sudesh Mahto and Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). Both the smaller parties have already demanded a larger share in 2019 assembly elections.

Besides, the BJP has inducted 12 sitting legislators from different parties in its fold after 2014 assembly elections. These legislators are staking their claims to secure BJP tickets from their respective seats. Many other heavyweights who had joined the saffron party ahead of upcoming elections, too are eying tickets.

Bhagat said the AJSU Party’s prime focus is to secure win for the NDA in the elections but made no secret that the party is looking at a larger share of seats.

“Our preparations are on much more than the number of seats we had contested in 2014. As per the discussions held with BJP’s Jharkhand election in-charge Om Prakash Mathur ji, the prime focus is to secure win for the NDA in maximum number of constituencies. Seat wise feedbacks are being taken and seat sharing pact will be finalized in Delhi after discussions with central leaders.”

BJP’s state spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, “The exercises of cobbling up an alliance and sketching out an acceptable to all have almost been done. The central leaders of our allies will sit with BJP’s central leaders very soon in Delhi to make the formal announcement.”