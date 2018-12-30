BJP dividing people on religion and caste, says Kejriwal at Haryana rally

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar of dividing people on basis of religion and caste and seeking votes on casteist lines in recently concluded mayoral elections in the state.

“Earlier they had divided Jats and non-Jats during the Jat agitatation in 2016 and now they were trying to divide Punjabis and non-Punjabis as the BJP’s mayoral candidate in Karnal had issued advertisements in newspaper appealing the people of Punjabi community to vote for BJP, which has given a Punjabi CM”, Kejriwal said addressing AAP’s hospital and school rally here.

He alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party, by dividing people on basis of religion and caste, was helping Pakistan, which was trying to divide India since 1947.

Claiming that the people of other communities and castes were feeling cheated after this advertisement, Kejriwal appealed to people of Haryana not to get mislead by the BJP.

“We don’t have any objections if Khattar saab works only for Punjabis, but what was the fault of others who had voted for him”, he asked. Kejriwal, however, did not mention the arrest of party workers by the state police for allegedly circulating fake news about chief minister Khattar on social media but AAP state in charge Gopal Rai and Haryana unit president Naveen Jaihind slammed the state government on the issue.

Kejriwal also slammed the successive governments and political parties for failure to provide better education and medical facilities to the people after 70 years of Independence.

“We have made all schools and hospitals of Delhi better in only three years rule, but the question is that why all these parties and previous governments failed to do so in past 70 years”, he asked.

Kejriwal said that AAP government in Delhi has done a lot for the people of Delhi and now he also wants to work for the people of Haryana, which is his motherland.

“I appeal the youths of Haryana to support the AAP in coming elections and would provide you jobs, better education and medical facilities to your children and family members”, he said.

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann entertained the gathering with his jokes and satirical attacks on the leaders of opposition parties.

In his speech in Hindi, Mann targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala.

“Har Har Modi slogan of the last election has now become Haar Haar Modi”, Mann said alleging that Modi’s Make In India programme had fallen flat.

“Modi should now listen ‘mann ki baat’ of people of country, instead of telling his ‘mann ki baat’ to people”, he said, referring to the prime minister’s monthly radio show.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 23:08 IST