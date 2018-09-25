BJP leader made morphed porn CD of Chhattisgarh minister, says CBI

The ‘morphed’ CD of Chhattisgarh’s public works department minister Rajesh Munat was commissioned by BJP leader Kailash Murarka and then given to the Congress, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said in a charge-sheet submitted in a Chhattisgarh court on Monday.

The case had hogged the national limelight as Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Bhagel is an accused and was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by the court on Monday. Raipur police had registered two cases on October 27, 2017; one was against Congress strategist Vinod Verma for extortion and other against Baghel for circulating the morphed CDs. A few days later in October 2017, the case was handed over to the CBI.

Giving chronology of the event leading to Congress getting the CDs, the federal investigating agency in the chargesheet said Raipur-based BJP leader Murarka had paid Rs 75 lakh to Vinay Pandya and Rinku Khanuja to get the morphed clip of the minister made from Mumbai. The CBI is still investigating from where Murarka, who is absconding, got the money.

“In furtherance of a criminal conspiracy Pandya and Khanuja contacted one Manas Sahoo at Mumbai and cajoled him to prepare a morphed porn video of the minister,” the charge-sheet said.

The CBI said that Sahoo prepared the morphed porn video of Munat by using a porn video and photographs provided to him by Khanuja and Pandya without knowing the identity of the person whose clip was being made.

Once the clip was made, the CBI said, Sahoo got Rs 98,000 in his bank account from Pandya and Khanuja.

The CBI said that on October 24, 2017, Murarka visited Verma at his Ghaziabad residence and gave him Munat’s clip, which was later circulated on social media. On the same day, Verma and Murarka met Baghel and his acquaintance Vijay Bhatia, who came from Raipur, in a Delhi hotel.

The CBI alleged that Verma then went to a Delhi shop and got 500 CDs made of the porn clip for mass circulation. “On October 26, 2017, Bhupesh and Vijay left New Delhi with a carton of CDs, which was distributed by Baghel at a press conference in Raipur,” the charge-sheet said.

Of the accused, Khanuja committed suicide June this year during CBI investigation, while Pandya and Murarka are absconding. Verma got bail from the court on Monday. Murarka could not be reached at his phone was switched off.

Chattisgarh BJP spokesperson Sacchinand Upasane said that they have started the process to sack Murarka from the party but asked the Congress to remove Bhagel as state chief. “We will remove Murarka, the Congress should sack its chief who is also an accused in the case,” he said.

Verma claimed that the case was politically motivated to save senior BJP leaders in the Raman Singh government.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 15:46 IST