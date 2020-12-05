BJP’s rise, TRS’ decline and AIMIM’s best strike rate: Key takeaways from Hyderabad civic poll results

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 09:21 IST

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has emerged as the single-largest party, winning 55 of the 150 wards in the closely-fought Hyderabad municipal elections. However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stole the show, making huge gains to bag 48 wards, following a strong campaign that saw several Union ministers and senior leaders visiting the city in the run-up to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) trailed the BJP, but performed well. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM has emerged as the kingmaker with 44 wards and 10 ex-officio members. His party continued to hold sway in Hyderabad as it held on to its 2016 tally. The Congress, which has been pushed to the sideline, has only two seats. The results have been declared for 149 out of 150 divisions of GHMC.

The TRS this time won fewer seats than it won in the 2016 elections when it had won a majority in the elections to GHMC.

How parties fared in previous polls?

In the last GHMC elections in 2016, the TRS won 99 wards, the AIMIM 44, the BJP four, Congress two and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) one. Before that in 2009, the Congress had bagged 52 wards, TDP 45, AIMIM 43 and the BJP four in the GHMC elections. This time, the BJP is hoping to better its tally as its vote share has gone up in the state. Its confidence also went up after winning election in the Dubbak assembly constituency.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the BJP had won only one seat with just little over 7 per cent vote share. But just a year later in the Lok Sabha polls, it won four parliamentary seats with 19.45 per cent vote share. The BJP had also won the high-profile Nizamabad seat, where Arvind Dharmapuri defeated chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha.

The Congress, which was in alliance with the TDP, won 19 seats with 28.43 per cent vote share in 2018 assembly polls. But in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress fell behind the BJP in terms of seats and could win just three seats with 29.48 per cent vote share.