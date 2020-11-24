BJP’s Tejaswi Surya accuses Hyderabad cops of trying to stop him from entering Osmania University

india

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 17:03 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Bengaluru Tejaswi Surya on Tuesday accused the Hyderabad Police of creating hurdles in his way, before he could enter the Osmania University campus where he wanted to pay homage to the martyrs of the separate Telangana movement.

Surya, who also heads the national Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, arrived at the OU campus in the morning along with hundreds of BJYM activists only to find the main gate closed and barbed wire fencing erected on the thoroughfare leading to the campus.

Enraged at the presence of a large number of police personnel who allegedly tried to stop them, the BJYM activists led by the MP forcibly removed the barricades and entered the campus in a rally raising “Jai Sriram” and “Jai Telangana” slogans.

Surya later tweeted: “Try how much ever you want, KCR Garu, but you can’t stop BJYM from paying respect to Telangana martyrs. You are in power today because of the sacrifice of thousands of common students of Telangana. Please don’t forget their sacrifices!”

In another tweet, the BJP MP said: “BJYM is the power of youth of India! No fences, no barricades, no police force can stop us from doing the right thing. The more you try to stop us, the more powerful will be our fight back! Jai Telangana!”

BJP official spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao also alleged that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government tried to prevent the MP from paying respect to the martyrs of the Telangana movement at Osmania University.

“KCR has closed its gates. BJYM threw open the gates and marched inside to salute Telangana’s heroes. Telangana is not the private jagir of KCR’s family. It belongs to Telangana youth and BJYM stands with them,” Rao said.

The Hyderabad police authorities, who deployed additional police forces to prevent the law and order breakdown, however, denied creating any hurdles for the MP or the BJYM activists.

Describing it as fake news, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone) M Ramesh said no such incident of stopping the MP by the police or a clash with the police had happened on the OU campus. “The MP, along with his followers went inside the campus and conducted a meeting peacefully at the Arts College building,” he said.

Addressing a gathering on the campus, Surya called upon the people of Telangana to pull down the dynasty rule of KCR. He said the BJP was the only party which could provide corruption-free and development-oriented rule in the country.

He said the TRS government had done nothing for Hyderabad which was selected as a smart city by the Centre. “What happened to the tall promises of creating Pharma City, cleaning of Musi River and development of Hyderabad into a modern city,” the BJP MP asked.