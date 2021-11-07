BJP sets new targets for expansion

The Bharatiya Janata Party has set three targets for expansion of base in poll-bound states and in regions where its organisational structure is weak. The party aims to set up booth committees in all the 104,000 polling stations in the country by December 25; appoint panna pramukhs ( voter list in charge) in all states by April 6, 2022; and ensure broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s radio programme ‘Man Ki Baat’ by May 2022 across all polling booths in the country.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the targets were set at the ongoing meeting of the national executive committee in the Capital.

“In Gujarat, the party carried out an experiment, where apart from booth committees, page committees were also set up. By December 25, all booth committees will be ready, at present about 85% have been completed. Now, we will also have the target of [appointing] panna pramukhs in all the polling station[s],” he said.

The BJP relies on these organisational units on the ground to increase people to people contact, and increase the scope of its election campaign, the leader said.

The institutionalised broadcast of the PM’s monthly radio show Man Ki Baatis aimed at enhancing the reach of Narendra Modi’s message to the people. “The PM speaks directly to the people, through Mann ki Baat and at the booth level it will be institutionalised by making arrangement by May 2022 for its relay,” Pradhan said.

He added that party president JP Nadda quoted his predecessor Amit Shah at the NEC meet while exhorting BJP members to increase the party’s foot print and said that its “peak was yet to come”.

“In 2014, Shah had set targets, many of which we achieved such as (winning) Assam, Tripura and other states in the NE. He had said that Uttkarsh Aana Baki Hai, Nadda repeated it,” Pradhan said.

“There are many challenges ahead still. We will review the past, draw up the future plans,” Pradhan said. The party has set its sights on becoming a dominant political force in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Telengana and Andhra Pradesh.

“In Telangana, the party has already made an impact, it has won in two by polls indicating that the party is emerging as an alternative to the ruling TRS,” Pradhan said .

He also cited the BJP’s increased vote share in West Bengal between 2016 to 2021 as an example of exponential growth. “ Only NT Rama Rao had accomplished such a feat when he defeated the Congress,” Pradhan said .

Pradhan, who is also in charge of party’s UP election campaign, said party leaders expressed gratitude towards the PM at the NEC meet for his foresight and efforts in bringing the country back on track after the pandemic.