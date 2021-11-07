New story in Bengal: Nadda's message to party workers at key BJP meet

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday vowed to chart a new story of the party in West Bengal.

Speaking at the national executive meeting of the BJP that was underway in Delhi, Nadda said there were very few parallels in Indian politics to the rapid pace at which the saffron camp has grown in West Bengal.

Stating that the BJP’s peak was yet to come in the eastern state, Nadda assured party workers and leaders that "the BJP will chart a new story in the state".

Bengal has been one key state in the BJP’s scheme of things and the party that had minimal presence even a few years ago now boasts of over 70 legislators and 18 parliamentarians from the state.

With many leaders who played a crucial part in the recently concluded Assembly polls in West Bengal, including Swapan Das Gupta, Anupam Hazra and Kailash Vijayvargiya present in the audience, Nadda said, "I want to assure the people of West Bengal that we will be with you and we will chart a new story in the state."

A large number of BJP leaders have left the party in the state and joined or returned to the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, following the latter’s thumping win in the last Assembly election.

In a major embarrassment, one of its newly nominated national executive committee members Rajib Banerjee switched over to the TMC months after joining the BJP.

Setting new targets, Nadda said booth-level committee formation must be completed before December 25 in the state.

"Every booth has been mobilised to listen in to the Maan Ki Baat at the booth level," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)