BJP to fight Delhi assembly polls under Manoj Tiwari, says Hardeep Puri

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 16:10 IST

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday that the BJP will fight the Delhi assembly elections under Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari’s ledership.

“We are going to fight Assembly elections under leadership of Manoj Tiwari ji (Delhi BJP President) and we will rest only after making him the Chief Minister,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Elections in Delhi are due early next year. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had swept to power in the last elections in 2015 winning 67 seats in the 70-member House. The victory was particularly stunning because it came in less than a year after the BJP won the general elections.

Singh who was at a public meeting in Tiwari’s constituency on North East Delhi, also tweeted that people have voiced their concerns over quality of tap water and air pollution.

“ Very happy to meet citizens of North Lok East Sabha Constituency of Delhi along with @BJP4Delhi President Sh @ManojTiwariMP Ji & other leaders & karyakartas of BJP. People aired their concerns about the quality of tap water, air pollution, lack of buses & congestion in Delhi,” he tweeted.

He also took on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the row of the quality of tap water in the national capital.

“Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi’s tap water is not bad. If it is not bad, let him drink a litre of it and we will know so that its quality can be known,” the minister said according to ANI.

A war of words over the quality of tap water in Delhi began on November 16, when Union consumers affairs minister Ram Vilas Paswan shared the findings of a study conducted by BIS, which suggested that Delhi’s tap water was the worst among major Indian cities and not fit for drinking without further purification.

The study stated that Delhi, along with Kolkata and Chennai, failed in almost 10 out of 11 quality parameters of drinking water.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had lashed out at the Union government, questioning the credibility of the samples collected for a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) report on the quality of water supplied in the city.