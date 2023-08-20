BJP's ‘nikah…’ jab at Opposition after Congress's challenge to Arvind Kejriwal

The Bharatiya Janata Party took a dig at the Opposition unity on Sunday, a day after the Congress hit back at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his criticism of its government in Chhattisgarh and challenged him to compare the performance of the previous Sheila Dikshit government with his current dispensation in Raipur. Congress leader Pawan Khera and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Referring to Union home minister Amit Shah's jibe at the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A., BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla wrote on X (formally Twitter), “Nikah se pehle Teen Talaq. Congress says we will contest all seats against AAP in Delhi - AAP says Congress has no existence. Congress chief Anil Chaudhary labels Kejriwal corrupt. Kejriwal attacks Congress govt corruption in Chattisgarh. Pawan Khera challenges Delhi Model after Gundu Rao. Alka Lamba calls Kejriwal Aap ke thug. Conclusion: @AmitShah is always right. kaam khatam , dosti khatam.”

While discussing the Delhi Services Bill in Lok Sabha recently, Shah had said, "Want to tell Congress that after this bill is passed, they (AAP) are not going to enter into any alliance with you."

He also appealed to the Opposition MPs to “think about Delhi, not the alliance”.

The sharp reaction from the Congress came after the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, campaigning in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, slammed the “terrible condition” of the state government schools.

Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressed an AAP workers' convention in Raipur on Saturday.

Responding to Kejriwal's criticism, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera tweeted, “Why go to Raipur? Performance of our Chhattisgarh govt will be compared with the previous Raman Singh govt.”

"Let us choose a sector of your choice and compare the performance of Congress government in Delhi vs your govt here. Ready for a debate?" Khera added.

"Before flying to Raipur, talk about the ground situation of Delhi where the whole city is going into the abyss," he said.

Though the Congress and the AAP are part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) of several opposition parties, there has been friction between the two at the state-level.

Meanwhile, Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser to the information and broadcasting ministry, said, “In close to 10 years all he has built is a fancy Rang Mahal for himself — no schools, no colleges, no hospitals. His party MLAs have now begun exposing his bogus claims. Folks in Raipur wouldn’t know Delhi’s reality. So he takes a chance there. Beware of Kejriwal bearing gifts.”

