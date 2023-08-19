News / Elections / Kejriwal's criticism of Chhattisgarh's govt schools prompts a challenge from Congress

Kejriwal's criticism of Chhattisgarh's govt schools prompts a challenge from Congress

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 19, 2023 08:12 PM IST

The central state, which has a Congress government, will go to polls later this year.

Arvind Kejriwal should choose a sector of his choice so that a comparison can be made in that sector between the performance of Kejriwal-led Delhi government and the national's capital erstwhile Congress government, Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera dared the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief on Saturday.

Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Thursday, April 27, 2023.(PTI)
Khera's challenge to Kejriwal came hours after the Delhi CM described the condition of government schools in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh as ‘terrible.’

“Why to go to Raipur? Performance of our Chhattisgarh govt will be compared with the previous Raman Singh govt. Let us choose a sector of your choice and compare the performance of Congress government in Delhi vs your govt here. Ready for a debate?” Khera wrote on X, the social network previously known as Twitter.

“Before you fly to Raipur, talk about Delhi's ground reality, even as the city continues sliding into the abyss,” he added in Hindi (roughly translated).

This back-and-forth between the two uneasy allies comes at a time when there has already been a war of words over who gets how many Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for next year's parliamentary polls. The capital has seven Lok Sabha seats, with the BJP performing a clean sweep in both 2014 and 2019.

Congress and AAP are among 26 constituents of the I.N.D.I.A bloc of opposition parties that will take on the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the 2024 general elections.

What Kejriwal said in Chhattisgarh?

Addressing a rally in Raipur, the poll-bound central state's capital, the AAP national convenor, among other things, remarked that before coming for the rally, he read a report that pointed at ‘bura haal’ (poor quality) of government schools in Chhattisgarh.

He also declared that government schools in Delhi, on the other hand, are ‘glittering’ under his government.

Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in November.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

