Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Body of newborn girl found in garbage dump in Uttar Pradesh

After some passersby spotted it, they informed the police about it. The body was sent for postmortem, they said, adding a search was on to trace her parents.

india Updated: Oct 04, 2019 06:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Muzaffarnagar
The body was sent for postmortem, a search is on to trace her parents.(Getty Images/Blend Images)
         

The body of a newborn girl was found abandoned in a garbage dump in Makki locality here, police said on Thursday.

Two incidents of girls being abandoned were reported recently in the neighbouring Shamli district. On October 2, a newborn girl was found abandoned in some fields in Banat town and she was later taken to a hospital.

In Jalalabad town, a newborn baby was found lying in a jungle. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 06:00 IST

