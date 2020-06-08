e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Boiler pipe bursts at dyeing factory in Gujarat’s Surat, 6 suffer burn injuries

Boiler pipe bursts at dyeing factory in Gujarat’s Surat, 6 suffer burn injuries

Prem Sharma, the manager of Viveklene Industries, where the accident took place, said the workers were sleeping near the pipe and got scalded by hot water when it burst.

india Updated: Jun 08, 2020 17:09 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Surat
The condition of three of them is serious and they have been kept in the ICU, said an official.
The condition of three of them is serious and they have been kept in the ICU, said an official.(HT file photo. Representative image)
         

Six workers suffered burn injuries on Monday after a pipe attached to a boiler burst open and released hot water at a fabric dyeing factory in Palsana in Gujarat’s Surat, officials said.

The condition of three of them is serious and they have been kept in the ICU, said an official.

“Early Monday morning, we admitted six workers who suffered burn injuries due to a blast in a pipe joined to a boiler. Three of them are serious and have been admitted in the ICU,” Mukesh Rana, medical officer of Sanjeevani Hospital said.

Prem Sharma, the manager of Viveklene Industries, where the accident took place, said the workers were sleeping near the pipe and got scalded by hot water when it burst.

tags
top news
Delhi L-G overrules AAP govt’s decision to reserve beds for Delhi residents
Delhi L-G overrules AAP govt’s decision to reserve beds for Delhi residents
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
BJP banks on Amit Shah to give impetus to Bengal campaign
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
Over 50 lakh employed in MGNREGS, Rajasthan clinches top spot in country
Over 50 lakh employed in MGNREGS, Rajasthan clinches top spot in country
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
‘Delhi’s status on Covid-19 community spread to be discussed tomorrow’: Sisodia
Black Lives Matter protests: Gandhi statue targeted in London
Black Lives Matter protests: Gandhi statue targeted in London
DU admissions 2020 delayed, students will have to wait for a few more days
DU admissions 2020 delayed, students will have to wait for a few more days
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
‘If Centre would’ve stopped..’: Satyendar Jain on Delhi’s rising Covid tally
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In