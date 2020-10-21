e-paper
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week; FIR includes charges of sedition

Actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by Mumbai police next week in connection with an FIR registered against them at Bandra police station, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

india Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 20:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli
Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli(File photo)
         

The charges against them include that of sedition (Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code). They two have been summoned on October 26 and 27, according to ANI.

The charges against them include that of sedition (Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code). They two have been summoned on October 26 and 27, according to ANI.

The FIR was registered on Friday on the orders of a local court in Mumbai for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and other charges.

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s court had ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, which referred to Ranaut’s and her sister’s tweets and other statements.

According to Sayyed’s lawyer, the complaint alleged that Ranaut has been defaming Bollywood for the last two months by calling it a “hub of nepotism”, “favouritism” etc through her tweets and television interviews.

“Her sister, too, has made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups,” he said.

Metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Y Ghule said in the order on Friday that prima facie “cognisable offence” has been committed by the accused, and directed the police to initiate necessary action and investigation against the actor and her sister.

