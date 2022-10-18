BREAKING- Russian military jet crashes in southwest, at least six dead
Oct 18, 2022 07:17 AM IST
Japan to impose additional sanctions against North Korea
Japan will impose additional sanctions against North Korea by freezing assets of groups involved in the development of missiles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular briefing on Tuesday.
"We cannot tolerate North Korea's repeated provocative actions which threaten Japan's security and international peace and safety," Matsuno said.
Oct 18, 2022 06:35 AM IST
China recruiting British ex-military pilots to train members of PLA: Report
China has recruited dozens of former Royal Air Force pilots to train members of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), news agency ANI reported.
Oct 18, 2022 06:24 AM IST
Australia floods crisis set to worsen amid forecast for more rain
Thousands of residents across southeast Australia braced for renewed flooding on Tuesday as weather forecasters warned of more downpours later this week, while swollen rivers continued to roll downstream inundating farms, towns and homes.
Oct 18, 2022 06:08 AM IST
Russian military jet crashes in southwest, at least six dead
A Russian military plane crashed on Monday into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwest Russia near the border with Ukraine, causing a huge fire and killing at least six people, according to Russian authorities.
"Six people died, 19 injured including two children," a spokesman for the ministry of emergency situations said giving an updated toll late Monday.