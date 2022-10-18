Home / India News / BREAKING- Russian military jet crashes in southwest, at least six dead
Live

BREAKING- Russian military jet crashes in southwest, at least six dead

india news
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 07:17 AM IST

Breaking news October 18, 2022 LIVE: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 18, 2022 07:17 AM IST

    Japan to impose additional sanctions against North Korea

    Japan will impose additional sanctions against North Korea by freezing assets of groups involved in the development of missiles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular briefing on Tuesday.

    "We cannot tolerate North Korea's repeated provocative actions which threaten Japan's security and international peace and safety," Matsuno said.

  • Oct 18, 2022 06:35 AM IST

    China recruiting British ex-military pilots to train members of PLA: Report

    China has recruited dozens of former Royal Air Force pilots to train members of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), news agency ANI reported.

  • Oct 18, 2022 06:24 AM IST

    Australia floods crisis set to worsen amid forecast for more rain

    Thousands of residents across southeast Australia braced for renewed flooding on Tuesday as weather forecasters warned of more downpours later this week, while swollen rivers continued to roll downstream inundating farms, towns and homes.

  • Oct 18, 2022 06:08 AM IST

    Russian military jet crashes in southwest, at least six dead

    A Russian military plane crashed on Monday into a residential area of Yeysk, a town in southwest Russia near the border with Ukraine, causing a huge fire and killing at least six people, according to Russian authorities.

    "Six people died, 19 injured including two children," a spokesman for the ministry of emergency situations said giving an updated toll late Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

BREAKING- Russian military jet crashes in southwest, at least six dead

india news
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 06:35 AM IST

Breaking news October 18, 2022 LIVE: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

2 non-locals from UP killed in grenade attack in J&K's Shopian

india news
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 05:44 AM IST

The victims were labourers from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, the Kashmir Zone Police said, adding that an LeT terrorist had been arrested for lobbing the grenade.

File photo of Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar. (Representative ImageHT)
File photo of Jammu and Kashmir police in Srinagar. (Representative ImageHT)

Supreme Court rejects Kerala’s plea against Adani takeover of Thiruvananthapuram airport

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:26 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Kerala government’s petition against the takeover of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by Adani Enterprises, as per a 50-year concessionaire agreement the company entered into with the Airports Authority of India.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Kerala government’s petition against the takeover of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by Adani Enterprises.
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Kerala government’s petition against the takeover of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport by Adani Enterprises.

Centre may sell cereals in open market to rein in prices

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:23 AM IST

India has a surplus of federally held stocks of rice and wheat, and the government could intervene in the open market “if needed” by selling cereals at a discount to curb prices, food secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Monday.

Farmers load a sack of rice grains into a truck in a field during harvest season, at Tral in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, on September 24. (PTI)
Farmers load a sack of rice grains into a truck in a field during harvest season, at Tral in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, on September 24. (PTI)

Despite anti-superstition law, occult rituals still a concern in K’taka

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:22 AM IST

Following the protests, the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act was notified into a bill on September 3, 2020.

Karnataka police arrested a doctor in 2021 for murdering his wife by injecting a high dose of drugs in a suspected case of a “black magic ritual” in Davanagere district. (Representational photo)
Karnataka police arrested a doctor in 2021 for murdering his wife by injecting a high dose of drugs in a suspected case of a “black magic ritual” in Davanagere district. (Representational photo)

K’taka HC acquits man accused of murdering drunken wife

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:20 AM IST

The high court modified a lower court order by saying, “The prosecution is not able to explain the intention of the accused to commit the murder.”

Modifying the conviction and order of sentence of the trial court, the high court convicted him under section part-II of Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) instead of Section 302 of the IPC (murder). (Representational photo)
Modifying the conviction and order of sentence of the trial court, the high court convicted him under section part-II of Indian Penal Code (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) instead of Section 302 of the IPC (murder). (Representational photo)

Kalmane Kamegowda dies, K’taka leaders pay tribute

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:20 AM IST

CM Basavaraj Bommai paid tributes to Kamegowda and said: “It was very sad to hear the news of the demise of Kamegowda, the water sage of Dasanadoddy”

Kamegowda, popularly known as Kere Kamegowda, came into the spotlight after he built ponds without any government support in the hilly regions of Karnataka. (HT Photo)
Kamegowda, popularly known as Kere Kamegowda, came into the spotlight after he built ponds without any government support in the hilly regions of Karnataka. (HT Photo)

Malali mosque row: Mangaluru court reserves judgement till Nov 9

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:20 AM IST

The court is hearing a petition filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to inspect the Assayed Abdullahi Madani mosque in Malali area in Thenka Ulipady village near Mangaluru.

The petitioners had approached the high court demanding that the lower court should appoint a commissioner to conduct the survey. (Representational photo)
The petitioners had approached the high court demanding that the lower court should appoint a commissioner to conduct the survey. (Representational photo)

Cong prez poll: Rahul, Kharge, 494 K’taka unit workers vote

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:19 AM IST

Congressmen in Karnataka are hopeful that Kharge would be elected to the post of the party president in the poll.

A Congress worker prepares a voter’s slip at the Karnataka State Congress office during the elections held to choose All India Congress Committee party president, in Bengaluru. (AFP)
A Congress worker prepares a voter’s slip at the Karnataka State Congress office during the elections held to choose All India Congress Committee party president, in Bengaluru. (AFP)

K’taka Bhavan becomes bone of contention between state, Uddhav-led Sena

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:18 AM IST

Kolhapur district is located about 120 kms from Belagavi in Karnataka which has been at the centre of a border dispute between since 1956.

Earlier this month, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had laid the foundation stone for the Karnataka Bhavan on the campus of he Lingayat Kaneri Mutt in Siddhagiri in Kolhapur district. (PTI)
Earlier this month, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had laid the foundation stone for the Karnataka Bhavan on the campus of he Lingayat Kaneri Mutt in Siddhagiri in Kolhapur district. (PTI)

Kerala CM: Law against black magic, other practices soon

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Addressing a function in Alappuzha, Vijayan said in the wake of some of the shocking incidents there was a demand for a stringent law to curb blind beliefs and customs and the government will bring it soon. He said the government will talk to all religious and community heads in this regard and create a consensus.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said a law to check superstitions and archaic practices in the state will be brought soon (PTI)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said a law to check superstitions and archaic practices in the state will be brought soon (PTI)

Stir against Vizhinjam port project intensifies, locals block key roads

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:16 AM IST

“The Kerala government is responsible for the present situation. Despite two months’ stir, it has failed to address the key issues raised by the poor fishing community. We will strengthen our agitation,” archdiocese vicar general Eugene H Pereira said, adding the protest was a fight for survival.

The strike of fishermen against an upcoming Vizhinjam terminal being developed by Adani group intensified on Monday. (ANI)
The strike of fishermen against an upcoming Vizhinjam terminal being developed by Adani group intensified on Monday. (ANI)

Man kills wife, 2 children, dies by suicide in Hyderabad outskirts: Police

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:16 AM IST

“The man was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his bedroom, while the bodies of his 35-year-old wife, 11-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter with stab injuries were found in the adjacent room,” Chandanagar inspector of police K Kastro told HT.

A 40-year-old man purportedly died by suicide after killing his wife and two children in Chandanagar township in Hyderabad. (Representative use)
A 40-year-old man purportedly died by suicide after killing his wife and two children in Chandanagar township in Hyderabad. (Representative use)

Sexual assault case: Now, Karnataka orphanage run by mutt under lens

india news
Updated on Oct 18, 2022 04:40 AM IST

As per procedures, orphanages are required to inform the child welfare committee in case of discovery of an abandoned child, advocate and social activist Dr M K Madhu Kumar said.

Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru (HT Photo)
Shivamurthy Muruga Sharanaru (HT Photo)

Sarpanch, two others arrested for poisoning stray dogs in AP: Police

india news
Published on Oct 18, 2022 12:16 AM IST

Chebrole village sub-inspector of police K Swamy said the dogs were being poisoned on Saturday on the grounds that they were causing trouble for local residents. Animal rights activist Srilatha Challapalli, who is based in Eluru, located about 40 km from the village, filed a complaint against the trio, based on which the FIR was registered.

Sarpanch of a village in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru was arrested with two others for allegedly fatally poisoning at least 18 stray dogs, (PTI)
Sarpanch of a village in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru was arrested with two others for allegedly fatally poisoning at least 18 stray dogs, (PTI)
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out