Home / India News / LIVE | Maharashtra: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes 90 kg marijuana; probe on
Live

LIVE | Maharashtra: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes 90 kg marijuana; probe on

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Breaking news live updates of January 7, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 07, 2023 06:22 AM IST

    US-Japan to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation

    The United States and Japan on Friday signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration, Reuters reported.

  • Jan 07, 2023 05:52 AM IST

    Maharashtra: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes 90 kg marijuana; probe on

    The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Maharashtra police have arrested three peddlers and seized about 90 kilograms of marijuana from their possession, officials said Friday. The accused drug peddlers were caught from the Ambernath area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news

LIVE | Maharashtra: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes 90 kg marijuana; probe on

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 06:22 AM IST

Breaking news live updates of January 7, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk

India's duty to become voice of global South, says S Jaishankar

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 03:23 AM IST

Earlier in the day, his ministry announced India will host a virtual summit on January 12 and 13 to bring together countries of the global South and share their common concerns, interests and perspectives relating to various global challenges.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar.
PTI |
Close Story

Kerala: Prohibitory orders in Wayanad over tusker

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 12:58 AM IST

Later, the forest department officials identified the elephant as the one that killed two people in Gudalur area of Nilagiri district in Tamil Nadu last year. They said that the animal was darted and released in deep forests at that time but it came back to human settlements after some time

A pedestrian in Wayanad (north Kerala) had a narrow escape from the tusker which was later forced to flee to fringe areas of forests by officials. (ANI (For representation))
A pedestrian in Wayanad (north Kerala) had a narrow escape from the tusker which was later forced to flee to fringe areas of forests by officials. (ANI (For representation))
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story

Will change of guard turn PMK’s fortunes?

india news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:41 AM IST

The regional party with a strong voter base in the Vanniyar community has always aimed to emerge on its own but they have had to settle oscillating between the DMK and AIADMK. Except in 2016, when PMK believed they were ready to take on the Dravidian parties

PMK, currently an NDA ally, is trying to experiment with the idea of going solo again – like they did in 2016 assembly elections – with Anbumani as their chief ministerial candidate. (ANI)
PMK, currently an NDA ally, is trying to experiment with the idea of going solo again – like they did in 2016 assembly elections – with Anbumani as their chief ministerial candidate. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story

Mumbai BJP leader receives death threats from Pak terror outfit

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 01:29 AM IST

According to the complaint, Tiwana had received a call from an unidentified number at 9am on Thursday, but could not answer it as he was busy.

The police are trying to trace the caller through the mobile number from which Tiwana had received the messages.
The police are trying to trace the caller through the mobile number from which Tiwana had received the messages.
ByMegha Sood
Close Story

Telangana to supply 5kg free rice to 9mn for next one year

india news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:17 AM IST

At present, the central government has been supplying 5kg rice to each of 1.91 crore BPL consumers in Telangana, including 17.6 million NFS cardholders and 155,500 Antyodaya Anna Yojana card holders every month

The Telangana government move is similar to the central government’s decision of extending free supply of 5kg rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). (ANI)
The Telangana government move is similar to the central government’s decision of extending free supply of 5kg rice under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Hyderabad
Close Story

Telangana Congress seeks CBI probe into ‘poaching’ by KCR party

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 01:41 AM IST

The PCC asked the police to club its complaint with the already registered first information report (FIR) filed on October 26, 2022, against three persons on the charges of allegedly attempting to poach four BRS MLAs by inducing them with posts, contracts and money

A Congress delegation, led by Telangana chief A Revanth Reddy, lodged a complaint with police, seeking action against the BRS leadership, including chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for allegedly poaching the elected representatives of the party. (HT Photo)
A Congress delegation, led by Telangana chief A Revanth Reddy, lodged a complaint with police, seeking action against the BRS leadership, including chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, for allegedly poaching the elected representatives of the party. (HT Photo)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story

Cop’s molestation case: DGP says no delay in FIR against DMK men

india news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:15 AM IST

The opposition AIADMK and BJP, however, criticised the government as the incident happened during a DMK event in which senior leaders, such as Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, health minister M Subramanian, were present

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu on Thursday refuted state Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai’s claim that “there was a delay” in police action against two DMK functionaries who molesting women cops on duty. (ANI)
Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu on Thursday refuted state Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai’s claim that “there was a delay” in police action against two DMK functionaries who molesting women cops on duty. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Close Story

Kanimozhi birthday celebration sends signal on DMK solidarity

india news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:14 AM IST

Kanimozhi who was elevated as one of the four DMK’s deputy general secretaries in October is also bringing back the famed ‘Chennai Sangamam’ which served as a political launchpad for her in 2007

Senior ministers and party leaders, including Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, celebrated Kanimozhi’s birthday in Coimbatore, which experts said was aimed to show that all is well in the powerful political family of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)
Senior ministers and party leaders, including Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin, celebrated Kanimozhi’s birthday in Coimbatore, which experts said was aimed to show that all is well in the powerful political family of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story

Centre imposes ban on Jaish offshoot PAFF for terror acts

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 04:54 AM IST

The move came a day after the home ministry banned The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, for carrying out terror activities in Kashmir.

The government on Friday also declared Arbaz Ahmad Mir, an LeT operative who currently is based in Pakistan, as an “individual terrorist” under the fourth schedule of UAPA.
The government on Friday also declared Arbaz Ahmad Mir, an LeT operative who currently is based in Pakistan, as an “individual terrorist” under the fourth schedule of UAPA.
ByNeeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
Close Story

Uniform laws on marriage, divorce matter for Parliament to decide: Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 05:43 AM IST

“This is a matter for Parliament to decide. We cannot make laws. This falls within Parliament’s sovereignty. We cannot tell the Parliament you shall enact a law,” the Supreme Court said

Having uniform laws on marriage, divorce, succession, adoption and maintenance is a matter for Parliament to decide and not for the courts to determine, the Supreme Court said. (PTI)
Having uniform laws on marriage, divorce, succession, adoption and maintenance is a matter for Parliament to decide and not for the courts to determine, the Supreme Court said. (PTI)
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story

India’s economy expected to grow at 7% in FY2022-23

india news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:57 PM IST

New Delhi Indian economy is expected to grow at 7% in the fiscal year 2022-23, according to the first advanced estimates released by the national statistical office (NSO) on January 6

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story

Air India drunk passenger case: Accused yet to be arrested; US firm fires him over ‘disturbing allegations’

india news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:56 PM IST

Shankar Mishra, who flew on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 and allegedly urinated on a co-passenger while being drunk, was fired by US multinational Wells Fargo over the “disturbing allegations” that have now sparked a manhunt with Delhi Police on the lookout for him

Police said that statements of four Air India crew members of the flight have been recorded, while five more have been asked to join the probe and give their statement. (HT Archive)
Police said that statements of four Air India crew members of the flight have been recorded, while five more have been asked to join the probe and give their statement. (HT Archive)
ByKarn Pratap Singh, Hemani Bhandari and Yogesh Naik, New Delhi/mumbai:
Close Story

Airlines must report each unruly action of flyers on board: DGCA advisory

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 03:34 AM IST

The advisory came against the backdrop of revelations that a passenger onboard an international Air India flight in November urinated on a co-passenger in business class.

Airlines must report each unruly action of flyers on board: DGCA advisory
Airlines must report each unruly action of flyers on board: DGCA advisory
ByNeha LM Tripathi, New Delhi
Close Story

17 from Azad’s party return to Cong before Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K

india news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 03:21 AM IST

The re-entry of the 17 senior leaders is set to strengthen the Congress organisation and also send the message that the party is getting stronger ahead of the yatra and crucial assembly elections expected to be held this year.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who floated the DAP in September last year, said the 17 leaders lost their seats in the delimitation exercise (Shilpa Thakur)
Ghulam Nabi Azad, who floated the DAP in September last year, said the 17 leaders lost their seats in the delimitation exercise (Shilpa Thakur)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out