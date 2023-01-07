Live
LIVE | Maharashtra: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes 90 kg marijuana; probe on
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 06:22 AM IST
Jan 07, 2023 06:22 AM IST
US-Japan to strengthen cybersecurity cooperation
The United States and Japan on Friday signed an updated memorandum of cooperation on cybersecurity to strengthen operational collaboration, Reuters reported.
Jan 07, 2023 05:52 AM IST
Maharashtra: Anti-Narcotics cell seizes 90 kg marijuana; probe on
The Anti-Narcotics Cell of Maharashtra police have arrested three peddlers and seized about 90 kilograms of marijuana from their possession, officials said Friday. The accused drug peddlers were caught from the Ambernath area.
India's duty to become voice of global South, says S Jaishankar
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 03:23 AM IST
Earlier in the day, his ministry announced India will host a virtual summit on January 12 and 13 to bring together countries of the global South and share their common concerns, interests and perspectives relating to various global challenges.
PTI
Kerala: Prohibitory orders in Wayanad over tusker
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 12:58 AM IST
Later, the forest department officials identified the elephant as the one that killed two people in Gudalur area of Nilagiri district in Tamil Nadu last year. They said that the animal was darted and released in deep forests at that time but it came back to human settlements after some time
Will change of guard turn PMK’s fortunes?
Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:41 AM IST
The regional party with a strong voter base in the Vanniyar community has always aimed to emerge on its own but they have had to settle oscillating between the DMK and AIADMK. Except in 2016, when PMK believed they were ready to take on the Dravidian parties
Mumbai BJP leader receives death threats from Pak terror outfit
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 01:29 AM IST
According to the complaint, Tiwana had received a call from an unidentified number at 9am on Thursday, but could not answer it as he was busy.
Telangana to supply 5kg free rice to 9mn for next one year
Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:17 AM IST
At present, the central government has been supplying 5kg rice to each of 1.91 crore BPL consumers in Telangana, including 17.6 million NFS cardholders and 155,500 Antyodaya Anna Yojana card holders every month
Telangana Congress seeks CBI probe into ‘poaching’ by KCR party
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 01:41 AM IST
The PCC asked the police to club its complaint with the already registered first information report (FIR) filed on October 26, 2022, against three persons on the charges of allegedly attempting to poach four BRS MLAs by inducing them with posts, contracts and money
Cop’s molestation case: DGP says no delay in FIR against DMK men
Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:15 AM IST
The opposition AIADMK and BJP, however, criticised the government as the incident happened during a DMK event in which senior leaders, such as Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, health minister M Subramanian, were present
Kanimozhi birthday celebration sends signal on DMK solidarity
Published on Jan 07, 2023 12:14 AM IST
Kanimozhi who was elevated as one of the four DMK’s deputy general secretaries in October is also bringing back the famed ‘Chennai Sangamam’ which served as a political launchpad for her in 2007
Centre imposes ban on Jaish offshoot PAFF for terror acts
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 04:54 AM IST
The move came a day after the home ministry banned The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, for carrying out terror activities in Kashmir.
Neeraj Chauhan
Uniform laws on marriage, divorce matter for Parliament to decide: Supreme Court
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 05:43 AM IST
“This is a matter for Parliament to decide. We cannot make laws. This falls within Parliament’s sovereignty. We cannot tell the Parliament you shall enact a law,” the Supreme Court said
India’s economy expected to grow at 7% in FY2022-23
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:57 PM IST
New Delhi Indian economy is expected to grow at 7% in the fiscal year 2022-23, according to the first advanced estimates released by the national statistical office (NSO) on January 6
Air India drunk passenger case: Accused yet to be arrested; US firm fires him over ‘disturbing allegations’
Published on Jan 06, 2023 11:56 PM IST
Shankar Mishra, who flew on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 and allegedly urinated on a co-passenger while being drunk, was fired by US multinational Wells Fargo over the “disturbing allegations” that have now sparked a manhunt with Delhi Police on the lookout for him
Karn Pratap Singh, Hemani Bhandari and Yogesh Naik
Airlines must report each unruly action of flyers on board: DGCA advisory
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 03:34 AM IST
The advisory came against the backdrop of revelations that a passenger onboard an international Air India flight in November urinated on a co-passenger in business class.
17 from Azad’s party return to Cong before Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 03:21 AM IST