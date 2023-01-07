Home / Cities / Delhi News / Blast in Delhi's Sadar Bazar kills one, 3 injured

Blast in Delhi's Sadar Bazar kills one, 3 injured

delhi news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 10:15 PM IST

Sadar Bazar market fire: Two fire engines were rushed to the site.

New Delhi: A view of the site after the blast in the Sadar Bazar market. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A 35-year-old man died while three others were injured in a blast reported at a shop in north Delhi’s Sadar Bazar. Police said a portion of the roof of a ground floor and a staircase next to it had collapsed because of the impact of the explosion. Police suspect the blast to be caused after a water pipe in the building burst.

“Prima facie, it seems to be from a blast caused by the water pipe. No soot, fire, pellets, smell of any chemical was observed,” said Sagar Singh Kalsi, deputy commissioner of police(north).

DCP Kalsi said at around 6.20 pm, at shop 872 in Qutub Road, Sadar Bazar, there was a loud sound after which there was a structural collapse of stairs in the building. The blast had occurred in the shop of a woman who sold clothes in the ground floor of the building. One person Gulab(35), originally a resident of Sitamarhi Bihar, was rushed to the Hindu Rao hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night.

Police said the crime team and forensic science laboratory officials would inspect the building, which comprises of a ground floor and another three floors above it.

Delhi fire department officials said they had sent fire tenders to the spot as a precautionary measure even as no fire had broken out in the building.

delhi sadar bazar
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
