e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 01, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Junior finance minister Anurag Thakur offers a prayer before Budget

Junior finance minister Anurag Thakur offers a prayer before Budget

All eyes are on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is expected to increase spending on infrastructure and cut taxes to revive a sagging economy and boost consumer demand.

india Updated: Feb 01, 2020 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anurag Thakur offering prayers at his house. (ANI photo)
Anurag Thakur offering prayers at his house. (ANI photo)
         

Union minister of state for finance, Anurag Thakur, offered a prayer hours before his boss Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation of the Union Budget in Parliament.

News agency Asian News International tweeted photographs of Anurag Thakur praying before an idol of Hanuman at his home.

“The Modi government believes in ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas’. We received suggestions from across the country. The government has made efforts to ensure that this budget will be good for all, good for the people and the country,” Thakur, dressed a rust jacket and white kurta, said while speaking to ANI.

All eyes are on Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is expected to increase spending on infrastructure and cut taxes to revive a sagging economy and boost consumer demand.

Nirmala Sitharaman will be aiming to get growth back up with the economy staring at the worst pace of expansion recorded in a decade with her second budget as the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi.

Sitharaman had presented her first budget in July last year, shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government came to power in the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

The Union Budget is the financial statement of the government, detailing its revenue and expenditure in the past, as well as estimated spending and projections for the coming year.

tags
top news
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Vinay Sharma’s mercy plea rejected by President Kovind
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Vinay Sharma’s mercy plea rejected by President Kovind
As government projects growth revival, 4 numbers that define the economy
As government projects growth revival, 4 numbers that define the economy
Govt ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters, says minister. Adds a clause
Govt ready to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters, says minister. Adds a clause
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Bengal man found living with wife’s decomposed body for three days
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Vijay Mallya phoned lobbyist aide, asked for help to ‘manage his case’: ED
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
Design sketches of Hyundai Creta 2020 revealed, launch at Auto Expo
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
‘The one with most Tests’: Ganguly on India’s next chief selector
Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses with ‘bahi-khata’ ahead of speech
Budget 2020: FM Nirmala Sitharaman poses with ‘bahi-khata’ ahead of speech
trending topics
Union Budget 2020 liveNirmala SitharamanBudget 2020Budget Focus AreasJanuary GST collectionGDP growthDU Result 2019Coronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news