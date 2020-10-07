e-paper
Home / India News / Cabinet lauds Modi’s 19 years as head of govt, be it in Gujarat or as Prime Minister

Cabinet lauds Modi’s 19 years as head of govt, be it in Gujarat or as Prime Minister

Party chief JP Nadda tweeted that October 7 is an important date in Indian history since it was on this day in 2001 that Narendra Modi had taken oath as the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time.

india Updated: Oct 07, 2020 22:58 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday praised PM Narendra Modi's remarkable run as the head of government for 19 long years, both in Gujarat and the Centre.
         

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarkable run as the head of government, whether in a state or at the Centre, for 19 years on the trot.

Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said Modi as the head of Gujarat or the Indian government had worked to raise the standard of living of the common citizen.

“The Cabinet congratulated the Prime Minister for entering the 20th year as a government head, uninterrupted, and by democratic means. He has brought reforms in governance, in major sectors, and he has given a corruption-free government. And he has completed many projects which were pending and languishing for years together are his achievements,” Javadekar said.

The Cabinet lauded him for these years as head of governance, whether in Gujarat or for the country, he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged as an opposition force and remained so for decades, also celebrated the achievement of its electorally most successful leader.

Party chief JP Nadda tweeted that October 7 is an important date in Indian history because it was on this day in 2001 that Narendra Modi had taken oath as the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time.

Ever since, he has scored a bigger victory, got greater support and achieved more popularity, said Nadda. The party also projected graphic images showing Modi’s record in elected office as compared to legendary figures like Franklin Roosevelt, Margaret Thatcher and Francois Mitterrand, leaders who made important contributions to their nations.

“Be it as a Chief Minister for Gujarat or as the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, Narendra Modi has always been a crusader for people’s welfare,” the party said on social media. Several ministers in the Modi government also lauded Modi’s record as the head of government.

