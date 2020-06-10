e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Candlelight march taken out in J-K after Cong sarpanch Ajay Pandita was killed by terrorists

Candlelight march taken out in J-K after Cong sarpanch Ajay Pandita was killed by terrorists

Earlier on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a protest and burnt an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the killing of Pandita in Jammu and Kashmir.

india Updated: Jun 10, 2020 08:08 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Jammu
The mother of Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita mourns near his mortal remains, at their residence in Jammu on June 9, 2020. Pandita was shot dead Monday evening by terrorists in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.
The mother of Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita mourns near his mortal remains, at their residence in Jammu on June 9, 2020. Pandita was shot dead Monday evening by terrorists in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. (PTI Photo)
         

A candlelight march was taken out in Jammu on Monday in memory of Ajay Pandita, Congress sarpanch who was killed by terrorists in Anantnag on June 8.

Earlier on Monday, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a protest and burnt an effigy of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the killing of Pandita in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistani terrorists killed an elected sarpanch out of frustration. We have staged this protest against Imran Khan and terrorists,” said Arun Dev Singh, President BJYM Jammu and Kashmir.

On Sunday, unidentified terrorists fired upon Congress sarpanch at Lokbawan, Anantnag. Pandita later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

“Today at about 6 p.m., some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandita at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital,” Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Monday.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Covid-19 cases spike in 6 states as migrants return
Covid-19 cases spike in 6 states as migrants return
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
India, unlocking, is among 15 high-risk nations: Study
India stares at a long road to economic revival
India stares at a long road to economic revival
86% Covid-19 cases reported in last 40 days: Report
86% Covid-19 cases reported in last 40 days: Report
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
‘He is going to change the world’: Funeral held for George Floyd
‘He is going to change the world’: Funeral held for George Floyd
Railways likely to merge junior and mid-level jobs, say officials
Railways likely to merge junior and mid-level jobs, say officials
9 countries including New Zealand are now Covid-19 free. Here’s the list
9 countries including New Zealand are now Covid-19 free. Here’s the list
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In