  • Tuesday, Jul 10, 2018
HT Logo

Caught in sexual act with lover, 15-year-old Rajasthan girl kills herself: Police

Although her alleged lover also tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide, he did not succeed. The girl’s father has registered a case of rape against the 20-year-old man.

india Updated: Jul 10, 2018 16:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kota
The girl jumped into a well after he father caught her in a compromising position with an adult at a government school in Rajasthan, police said.
The girl jumped into a well after he father caught her in a compromising position with an adult at a government school in Rajasthan, police said. (HT File Photo)

A 15-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping into a well after her father allegedly caught her in a compromising position with an adult at a government school in Jhalawar district on Monday, police said.

Although her 20-year-old lover also tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide, he did not succeed. The girl’s father has registered a case of rape against the man, who is recuperating in a local hospital.

Manoharthana police station house officer Dinesh Kumar said the girl’s father saw her indulging in the sexual act with a 20-year-old man that afternoon. While the man fled from the scene, the girl was asked to go home. However, she jumped into a well on the way.

Although the man also consumed pesticide, he was taken to a local hospital before it could harm him. Police are investigating the case.

