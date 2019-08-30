e-paper
CBI conducts nationwide surprise checks at 150 government departments

The checks were conducted across 30 cities including Srinagar.

india Updated: Aug 30, 2019 18:51 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
CISF personnel patrol the CBI HQ premises in New Delhi. The agency carried out 150 surprise checks across the country on its anti-corruption drive.
CISF personnel patrol the CBI HQ premises in New Delhi. The agency carried out 150 surprise checks across the country on its anti-corruption drive. (PTI)
         

The CBI is conducting “surprise checks” at 150 government departments in association with the Vigilance Department, an agency official said on Friday.

The checks are being conducted since morning at the departments including the Railways, BSNL, shipping, the Airport Authority of India, coal mines and coal fields, the Food Corporation of India, customs, power, municipal corporation, cantonment boards, transport, the Central Public Works Department, the directorate of states, fire, industries, GST, port trusts, the Directorate of Audio-Visual Publicity, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, the Archaeological Survey of India, public sector banks and others.

The checks were conducted at several cities, including Srinagar, Delhi, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Guwahati, Shillong, Chandigarh, Shimla, Chennai, Madurai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Gandhinagar, Goa, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Ghaziabad, Dehradun, Lucknow, Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Cochin.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 18:27 IST

