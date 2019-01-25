CBI raids Rohtak residence of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in alleged land scam in Gurugram

The Rohtak residence of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is among the 30 premises being raided on Friday in Haryana and Delhi-NCR in connection with an alleged land scam in Gurugram.

The Supreme Court had on November 1, 2017, ordered a CBI probe into the acquisition process for 1,407 acre and subsequent release of 95 % land.

The case pertains to 1,407 acres in Gurgaon where the previous Congress government had issued a notification under Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act June 2, 2009 for acquiring the land of Nagli Umarpur, Tigra, Ullhawas, Kadarpur, Maidawas, Badshahpur, Behrampur and Ghata for the purpose of development of residential Sectors 58 to 63 and residential-commercial Sectors 65 to 67.

The land acquisition collector finally passed the award only for 87 acres on December 22, 2011. Thus, there was release of about 95% of the notified land for acquisition. Taking the CBI investigation into the release of land in Manesar into consideration, the Supreme Court while hearing a petition had ordered a CBI probe into the acquisition and release process.

“In the circumstances, without making any further comments, as they may prejudice the investigation itself to be made by CBI regarding action of release of land in the instant case, let there be CBI investigation and it may submit report to this court within a period of six months from today,’’ the apex court had ordered.

