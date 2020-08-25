e-paper
Home / India News / CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

CBI summons 2 Mumbai police officers in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe

The central agency’s probe team has been in Mumbai since Friday last after the Supreme Court approved the ongoing CBI investigation recommended by the Bihar government into the death of Sushant Rajput.

india Updated: Aug 25, 2020 19:14 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
On Monday, the CBI team had questioned employees of Waterstone Resort in Andheri (East) where Rajput had spent two months last year. (Facebook)
On Monday, the CBI team had questioned employees of Waterstone Resort in Andheri (East) where Rajput had spent two months last year. (Facebook)
         

Two Mumbai police officers were summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Suhant Singh Rajput.

The officers - inspector Bhushan Belnekar and sub-inspector Vaibhav Jagtap - were under quarantine after they tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago.

“Belnekar was discharged a few days ago. But is currently under quarantine, as per the doctor’s advice,” said a senior police officer, requesting anonymity.

Mumbai police officials said the CBI is likely to summon senior police officers, including the senior police inspectors and officers above him as well.

The central agency’s probe team has been in Mumbai since Friday last after the Supreme Court approved the ongoing CBI investigation recommended by the Bihar government into the death of Sushant Rajput.

The team continued to question the actor’s cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, roommate and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, chartered accountant Sandeep Shridhar and house manager Samuel Miranda in DRDO guest house in Santacruz (east).

On Monday, the CBI team had questioned employees of Waterstone Resort in Andheri (East) where Rajput had spent two months last year.

The same afternoon, a CBI team also visited and met the team of Cooper Hospital doctors who conducted the autopsy.

Rajput’s father had filed a police complaint in Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty - her son’s friend - and her family of abetting his son’s suicide and misappropriating his money.

The CBI is yet to call Rhea Chakraborty for questioning.

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. He was 34.

