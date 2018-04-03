Centre working on a mechanism to ensure no paper leak takes place in future: Minister Satyapal Singh

Union minister of state for human resource development Satyapal Singh said on Tuesday the central government is working to prepare a mechanism that will ensure that no question paper ever takes place in the future.

He said the Delhi Police crime branch was investigating the recent CBSE paper leak case and had made some arrests also.

“We are working to prepare such a mechanism that no question paper leak can ever take place in future,” Singh said in Sonipat.

The minister was speaking at an inaugural event of the IIT-Delhi Technopark at the Rajiv Gandhi Education City in Sonipat, according to an official release.

He said high-level training facilities will be available for the faculty of engineering and technical educational institutes of Haryana in the Technopark.

Singh said the Technopark was established at a cost of about Rs 175 crore and Rs 100 crore would be spent on its further development.

The Haryana Technical Education Department on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT, Delhi for the setting up of a Technopark at Rajiv Gandhi Education City, Kundli, Sonipat.