Chandrababu Naidu escapes unhurt as cars in his convoy collide in Telangana

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 21:10 IST

Telugu Desam Party president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had a miraculous escape when vehicles in his convoy collided with each other in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhongir district on Saturday evening, the police said.

Three National Security Guard (NSG) personnel received minor injuries, while the bullet proof vehicle which they were travelling in was badly damaged.

The incident happened at Dandumalkapuram village of Choutuppal block on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway (NH-65) when Naidu was returning to Hyderabad from his Amaravati residence in his convoy of vehicles.

According to Choutuppal police inspector Ch Venkanna, Naidu was travelling in a convoy of seven vehicles – three in front and three behind. “The former chief minister was in the fourth vehicle. The driver of the first vehicle applied sudden brakes in a bid to avoid hitting a cow crossing the highway,” he said.

As a result, the second car in the convoy collided with the first escort car from behind and the other vehicles in the convoy also were forced to apply sudden brakes. “The third car, which was bullet proof, rammed into the second car and its front portion got mangled,” the inspector said.

Naidu, who was in the fourth car in the convoy, escaped unhurt, as his car also came to a sudden halt but did not collide with the vehicle before it. Out of eight vehicles in the convoy of Chandrababu Naidu, three vehicles collided with each other..

Though a TDP functionary familiar with the development said three security personnel of the NSG in the second car received minor injuries, the inspector said he had no such information. “They abandoned the damaged vehicle and left for Hyderabad in another car,” he said.

The police did not register any case as no complaint was lodged.